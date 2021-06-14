Samsung’s 2021 Qi chargers now up to 25% off: Convertible, DUO, more from $30 shipped

The new 2021 Samsung Qi charging solutions are now once again up to 25% off at Amazon. You can score the Samsung Wireless Fast Charge Pad for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 25% off and matching both our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. Providing up to 9W of power and an included wall charger, it is compatible with both iOS and Android devices alongside just about all Qi-enabled gear. The LED indicator light that gets dimmed at night is a nice touch and it is also ready for Power Delivery and Adaptive Fast Charging travel adapters as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,700 Amazon customers. Head below for more Samsung 2021 charging deals.

Now, if the latest Samsung options aren’t working for you, save even more with an Anker PowerWave Pad. This $12 Qi solution provides up to 10W of power and carries impressive ratings from over 104,000 Amazon customers. It’s not quite as new and modern as today’s Samsung offers, but it will certainly get the job done much the same.

More 2021 Samsung Qi charger deals:

Check out this ongoing offer on Apple’s official iPhone 12 charger as well as Google’s official 10W charging stand. Then hit up today’s smartphone accessories roundup for even more and dive into our coverage of the Moshi new Sette Q dual 15W Qi charging as well as iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless car mount.

More on the Samsung Wireless Fast Charge Pad:

Powers your favorite devices. The Wireless Charger is compatible with both Android and Apple devices, so you can simply place and charge your phone or favorite earbuds.

Designed to fit your space. Simply place the Wireless Charger where you want it. With a slim, smooth and compact design, it fits even in your smaller spaces, so it’s easy to access when your phone or earbuds need a little extra juice.

Charge fast with Fast Charging. Your device gets back to 100% quickly by harnessing up to 9W of Fast Charging support. The pad is also compatible with PD and Adaptive Fast Charging travel adapters so you don’t need to wait long to get back to filming.

