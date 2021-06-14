FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Take your phone on bike rides with this $17 weatherproof bag, more

ROCKBROS USA (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bike Phone Bag for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $22 regular going rate, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked in the last 12 months, matches our last mention, and was only bested by a drop to a few pennies less back in November of last year. Now that summer is on the horizon, it’s time to head outside and enjoy a good bike ride in the evening. This bag mounts to the center post of your bike and can hold devices that are the size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and below. It supports using your touchscreen still and even features a bag to keep other stuff like your wallet and keys safe. It’s water-resistant, ensuring that your belongings are protected from the weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from over the weekend:

LARGE SPACE: Bike bag has enough inside room for long rides, holds a lot of stuff like iphone X, battery, energy gel, small tire pump, repair kits, keys, wallet etc. Perfect compatible with cellphones below 6.5 inches, iPhone XR XS MAX X 8 7 6s 6 plus 5s / Samsung Galaxy s8 s7 note 7, shake-proof bike front frame bag. HIGH SENSITIVE TOUCH SCREEN: The bike phone bag has a high sensitive TPU film window which can helps you use cellphone easily while riding, great way to see your activity while using maps on a ride. DURABLE & WATER RESISTANT: The bike top tube bag is made of ultralight and stylish carbon fiber material with sealed double zippers closure, which ensures the water doesn’t flow into the bag.The sun visor and flashing board is great use for rainy or sunny day

