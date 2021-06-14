Samsung’s speedy 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD hits Amazon low at $60 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive for $59.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $75, this is 20% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Whether it’s a boost for gaming or just to breath new life into an older machine, the 980 brings NVMe speeds at up to 3,500 MB/s as well as “reliable thermal control” with a nickel coating and an intelligent algorithm to support it. This one packs 500GB of storage space and ships with a 5-year limited warranty from Samsung. Rated 4+ stars from over 720 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

There really aren’t very many comparable internal SSDs that can reach the kinds of speeds you’ll see on today’s Samsung for less. Although it is worth taking a look at the Western Digital 500GB WD Blue SN550 NVMe Internal SSD at $55 shipped. There’s isn’t a huge price difference here, and it’s not quite as fast, but for folks that prefer WD it is a solid option that will save you slightly more. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers.

Be sure to check out our coverage of the all-new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD as well as the refreshed Seagate One Touch USB-C SSD lineup while you’re at it. The Linedock hub we just reviewed also ships with 2TB of storage, you’ll still find SanDisk’s expansive, yet compact 1TB USB-C/A Luxe Flash Drive at the all-time low, and here’s our recent feature that will walk you through setting up a NAS rig.

More on the Samsung 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD:

UPGRADE TO IMPRESSIVE NVMe SPEED Whether you need a boost for gaming or a seamless workflow for heavy graphics, the 980 is a smart choice for outstanding SSD performance

PACKED WITH SPEED 980 delivers value, without sacrificing sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500/3,000 MB/s

KEEP MOVING WITH FULL POWER MODE Keep your SSD running at its peak with Full Power Mode, which drives continuous and consistent high performance

BUILT FOR THE LONG RUN With up to 600 TBW and a 5 year limited warranty, the 980’s optimized endurance comes with trusted reliability

