Sennheiser Momentum 3 Alexa ANC headphones: $330 (Reg. $400) + more from $100

Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Alexa for $329.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy where they normally fetch as much as $400. While they have been available for between $350 and $400 for the past few months at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked there since January and the best we can find. The latest Momentum 3 headphones feature “soft” ear pads, a headband crafted from genuine leather, and metal accents. You’ll also find active noise cancellation, a “Transparent Hearing” feature to enjoy music while still being aware of your surroundings, Alexa support, and a smart pause function so you “never miss a beat.” Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. Head below for more Sennheiser headphone deals.

If the high-end, Alexa-ready Momentum 3 set isn’t getting you excited, save a ton with the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. They sell for $50 or less and carry stellar ratings from over 23,000 Amazon customers. You won’t get the premium build and audio here, but ratings suggest some good quality playback here, and they will save you a small fortune as a trade off anyway.

Speaking of Sennheiser, we are also still tracking a great deal on the GSP 300 gaming headset that works with all consoles. Hit up our headphones hub for even more deals including an all-time low on Apple AirPods Max, the Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones, and today’s early Prime Day deal on the All-new Echo Buds.

Auto on/off and smart pause never miss a beat with seamless on/off and pause functionality; Plays your music faster than any other headphone

Active noise cancellation and transparent hearing Momentum 3 wireless adapts to your environment wherever you find yourself

Exceptional comfort soft ear pads and headband crafted from genuine leather insure exceptional wearing comfort during long listening sessions

