Sennheiser’s GSP 300 gaming headset works with all consoles at Amazon low of $62

Amazon is offering the EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset for $62 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $100, goes for around $70 or so lately at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beating our last mention by $3. While many gaming headsets only function over USB, this model utilizes a 3.5mm headphone jack to work universally with a multitude of devices. This includes PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and more. Plus, the intuitive volume control allows you to change the audio levels on the right earcup. The microphone features a lift-to-mute boom arm that shuts it off whenever you raise it, making it super simple for you to enable or disable your audio when gaming. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 is a great option, especially since it’s just $40. It also works with all consoles, just like today’s lead deal. However, you’ll lose out on the lift-to-mute microphone and volume wheel on the ear cup, among other features that EPOS is known for.

Don’t forget about the Razer Gamer Days sale that’s going on right now. Pricing starts as low as $40, and there are plenty of ways to save right now. Not only that, but Gigabyte’s 1440p 165Hz display is down to $300, and Elgato’s Cam Link 4K is $99 to upgrade your streaming setup. Be sure to check out our guide for other great ways to save on PC gaming gear, as well.

More about EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300:

The GSP 300 closed acoustic gaming headset with XL memory foam pads create a comfortable acoustic seal and lets you focus on your game with an immersive audio experience.

A high quality gaming headset, the GSP 300 delivers the bass-heavy sound for an immersive experience, and the crisp, clear audio needed for team communication during intensive play.

The flexible boom arm allows you to adjust the microphone for best voice pick-up positioning. The microphone mutes automatically when you raise the boom arm.

