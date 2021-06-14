Weider Pro Bench Kit bundles an 80-pound weight set at $129 (New low), more from $6

Amazon is offering the Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench Kit for $129 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $70 off the going rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to kick off or level up your at-home workout routine, this weight set is worth considering. Not only will you receive an adjustable bench, but also an 80-pound vinyl weight set. This allows you to start working out as soon as this Amazon package arrives on your doorstep. Unsurprisingly, this affordable kit is one of Amazon’s best-sellers and is rated 4+ stars by more than 1,300 shoppers. Continue reading to find more workout gear up to 50% off.
More workout gear on sale:
- Everyday Essentials Power Tower: $82 (Reg. $130)
- Bowflex BodyTower: $279 (Reg. $349)
- Marcy Squat Rider Machine Row-N-Ride Bench: $86 (Reg. $99)
- BalanceFrom RS 60 Multifunctional Workout Station: $128 (Reg. $180)
- Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike: $130 (Reg. $190)
- Reebok ZJET Rower: $246 (Reg. $370)
- Live it up Ab Wheel: $6 (Reg. $12)
- Amazon Basics Exercise Gliding Sliders: $8 (Reg. $16)
- View all…
Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench Kit features:
- Includes 80 pound Vinyl weight set
- Flat, incline bench positions
- Fixed upright, preacher curl
- Leg developer vinyl seats, exercise chart
- Weight lifting bench set for isolated movements and proper form, strengthen biceps, triceps, quadriceps, legs, and Buttocks, 15963
