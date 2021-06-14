Weider Pro Bench Kit bundles an 80-pound weight set at $129 (New low), more from $6

Amazon is offering the Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench Kit for $129 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $70 off the going rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to kick off or level up your at-home workout routine, this weight set is worth considering. Not only will you receive an adjustable bench, but also an 80-pound vinyl weight set. This allows you to start working out as soon as this Amazon package arrives on your doorstep. Unsurprisingly, this affordable kit is one of Amazon’s best-sellers and is rated 4+ stars by more than 1,300 shoppers. Continue reading to find more workout gear up to 50% off.

More workout gear on sale:

Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench Kit features:

Includes 80 pound Vinyl weight set

Flat, incline bench positions

Fixed upright, preacher curl

Leg developer vinyl seats, exercise chart

Weight lifting bench set for isolated movements and proper form, strengthen biceps, triceps, quadriceps, legs, and Buttocks, 15963

