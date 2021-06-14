FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Weider Pro Bench Kit bundles an 80-pound weight set at $129 (New low), more from $6

Amazon is offering the Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench Kit for $129 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $70 off the going rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to kick off or level up your at-home workout routine, this weight set is worth considering. Not only will you receive an adjustable bench, but also an 80-pound vinyl weight set. This allows you to start working out as soon as this Amazon package arrives on your doorstep. Unsurprisingly, this affordable kit is one of Amazon’s best-sellers and is rated 4+ stars by more than 1,300 shoppers. Continue reading to find more workout gear up to 50% off.

More workout gear on sale:

Like what you found in this post? If so, perhaps you should take a look at our sports and fitness guide. There you’ll find an app-enabled smart jump rope for $16 Prime shipped, the Bowflex 840 SelectTech adjustable kettlebell at $151, and even Garmin’s vívomove HR for $99. No matter what you stock up on, a smart scale is bound to come in handy when chasing some fitness goals. Thankfully these eufy solutions are yours from $20.

Weider Pro 265 Weight Bench Kit features:

  • Includes 80 pound Vinyl weight set
  • Flat, incline bench positions
  • Fixed upright, preacher curl
  • Leg developer vinyl seats, exercise chart
  • Weight lifting bench set for isolated movements and proper form, strengthen biceps, triceps, quadriceps, legs, and Buttocks, 15963

