Weekend monitor deals from $180: ASUS 280Hz, Dell 4K, Acer curved, more (Up to $71 off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF 24.5-inch 1080p 280Hz HDR Monitor (VG258QM) for $259.99 shipped. That’s $49 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $40. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to embrace high-refresh gaming, this monitor is here to save the day. Not only does it boast a 280Hz refresh rate, there’s also G-SYNC compatibility which delivers “a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling variable refresh rate.” Support for DisplayHDR 400 is also onboard, giving games, videos, and more a “professional color gamut.” Connectivity options include dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and AUX. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors discounted as low as $180.
More monitors on sale:
- Dell 27-inch 4K Monitor (S2721Q): $297 (Reg. $345)
- Acer 27-inch Curved 1080p 144Hz: $230 (Reg. $265)
- MSI 24-inch 1080p 144Hz: $180 (Reg. $215)
- MSI 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz: $280 (Reg. $325)
- Acer 27-inch 1080p 144Hz: $239 (Reg. $270)
- BenQ ZOWIE Shielded 27-inch 1080p 240Hz: $479 (Reg. $550)
- View all…
Believe it or not, we’ve got many more monitors on sale. Earlier this week we discovered a boatload of UltraWide, curved, 4K, and other monitors from $159. No matter which monitor you pick, if you’re hooking up to a laptop, you may want one of these aluminum MacBook stands from $14. Other office-friendly deals include this 43-inch electric standing desk at $200 and Amazon’s official 11-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $161.50.
ASUS TUF 24.5-inch 1080p 280Hz Monitor features:
- 24.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) gaming monitor with ultrafast 280*Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
- Enables a 0.5ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates
- G-SYNC Compatible ready, delivering a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default
