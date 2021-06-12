FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Weekend monitor deals from $180: ASUS 280Hz, Dell 4K, Acer curved, more (Up to $71 off)

-
Save $71 From $180

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF 24.5-inch 1080p 280Hz HDR Monitor (VG258QM) for $259.99 shipped. That’s $49 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $40. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to embrace high-refresh gaming, this monitor is here to save the day. Not only does it boast a 280Hz refresh rate, there’s also G-SYNC compatibility which delivers “a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling variable refresh rate.” Support for DisplayHDR 400 is also onboard, giving games, videos, and more a “professional color gamut.” Connectivity options include dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and AUX. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors discounted as low as $180.

More monitors on sale:

Believe it or not, we’ve got many more monitors on sale. Earlier this week we discovered a boatload of UltraWide, curved, 4K, and other monitors from $159. No matter which monitor you pick, if you’re hooking up to a laptop, you may want one of these aluminum MacBook stands from $14. Other office-friendly deals include this 43-inch electric standing desk at $200 and Amazon’s official 11-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $161.50.

ASUS TUF 24.5-inch 1080p 280Hz Monitor features:

  • 24.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) gaming monitor with ultrafast 280*Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
  • Enables a 0.5ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates
  • G-SYNC Compatible ready, delivering a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default

