SanDisk’s Ultra 1TB Internal NVMe SSD drops to $100 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $230)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the SanDisk Ultra 1TB Internal PCIe Gen 3 x 4 NVMe Solid State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $230 at Best Buy, this model fetches $145 at Newegg, and is now at the lowest price we can find. At up to 2,400MB/s, it provides 1TB of extra storage for an aging machine or your new gaming rig. The NVMe interface is joined by an “optimal thermal design” that “keeps the SanDisk Ultra M.2 NVMe 3D SSD going even during intense use.” This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 600 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need a 1TB solution, we are also still tracking a great deal on Samsung’s speedy 980 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD at a new all-time low of $60 shipped. This one brings even faster transfer rates, but at the expense of only half the storage. For comparison’s sake, the 1TB version of this Samsung SSD sells for $140 at Amazon.

For a more portable solution, check out this ongoing deal on SanDisk’s compact 1TB USB-C/A Luxe Flash Drive at an all-time low. Then hit up our feature on setting up a NAS rig before you explore our coverage of the all-new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD, the latest Seagate One Touch USB-C SSD lineup, and our hands-on review of the Linedock hub with 2TB of built-in storage.

Then go check out the Razer E3 2021 showcase for details on ‘world’s most powerful’ RTX 3080 14-inch laptop, a 130W USB-C GaN charger, and more.

More on the SanDisk Ultra 1TB NVMe Solid State Drive:

Build a system that keeps up with you with the SanDisk Ultra® M.2 NVMe 3D SSD. Whether you’re upgrading your current PC or building a new one from scratch, get lightning-fast, ultra-responsive performance in a powerful yet price-conscious drive. Sequential write speeds of up to 1,950MB/s ensure fast booting and rapid data transfer. Accelerate with next-gen NVMe performance to boot faster, work smarter and play longer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!