Gaming chairs from $79: RESPAWN 200, X Rocker Bluetooth, more (Save up to 36%)

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair for $155.51 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2021 price we have tracked by $28. This chair promotes comfort along with racing aesthetics that are bound to look great in most gaming setups. It rotates 360 degrees, armrest heights can be adjusted, and users can recline up to 130 degrees. This specific colorway is comprised of red, black, and a bit of white, helping add a splash of color to your battlestation. More than 200 Amazon reviews have left an average 4.6/5 star rating. Continue reading to find more discounted gaming chairs priced from $79.

More gaming chairs on sale:

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at this black and white leather gaming chair for $90. There’s also a fresh batch of monitor deals from $180 headlined by ASUS 280Hz, Dell 4K, and Acer curved displays. And if you’re looking forward to Battlefield 2042, we’ve spotted a notable pre-order discount which price cuts it to $49.50.

RESPAWN 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair features:

