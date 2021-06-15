UGREEN USB-C deals from $10: 6-in-2 hub $18.50, NVMe enclosure $13.50, more

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% lifetime positive feedback from 123,000+) via Amazon is offering its 6-in-2 USB-C Hub for $18.69 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. If you own a USB-C MacBook Pro or Air, this hub could be the perfect way to bridge the gap when you’re in need of legacy ports. It attaches directly to both USB-C inputs and paves the way for 4K HDMI connections, 100-watt passthrough charging over USB-C, dual USB 3.0 ports, in addition to both microSD and full-size SD card slots. This hub is compatible with Intel and Apple Silicon-based models. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted UGREEN USB-C hubs and adapters from $10.

More UGREEN USB-C hubs/adapters:

While you’re at it, be sure to peek at today’s monitor roundup from $130 and this batch of Twelve South discounts at up to 57% off. Other notable discounts that can be found in our Mac accessory guide include this highly-rated bamboo lap desk at $20 and a nice selection of backpacks priced as low as $12 Prime shipped

UGREEN 6-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

An Exclusive 6-in-2 C Hub for MacBook Pro & Air: Ultra Slim USB C Hub is tailored for 13″ and 15″ MacBook Air M1/2020/2019/2018, MacBook Pro M1/2020/2019/2018/2017/2016. UGREEN USB-C hub with a sleek aluminum finish perfectly blends in with MacBook. And all hub ports can work simultaneously, small yet mighty. [Note] Remove the MacBook protective case before connecting the MacBook hub adapter.

Thunderbolt 3 Compatible, One for All: This Thunderbolt 3 hub supports max 6K Video output, 100W PD charging via a USB C port, fast data transferring up to 40Gbps with Thunderbolt devices and up to 10Gbps with USB 3.1 Gen 2 devices, transfer HD movies or files in just seconds.

