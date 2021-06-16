Gaming monitors up to $80 off: Curved MSI 27-inch 165Hz, Samsung 240Hz, more

Amazon is offering the MSI 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Monitor (MAG270VC2) for $199.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Today could be the day you finally add a curved display to your battlestation. This offering delivers a 1080p resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. Out of the box you’ll get a 165Hz refresh rate that’s paired with AMD FreeSync to provide a fluid gaming experience. Along the back you’ll find DisplayPort, dual HDMI, 3.5mm, and various other connection types. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors up to $80 off.

More monitors on sale:

While you’re at it, why not quickly peruse our PC gaming and Mac accessory guides? There you’ll find SK hynix SATA or NVMe solid-state storage from $68, the award-winning SteelSeries Artic 3 Gaming Headset at $55, and a wide selection of Twelve South markdowns up to 57% off. And speaking of nice displays, we’ve spotted Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR display at $209 off in open-box condition.

MSI 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Monitor features:

27” Curved Gaming display (1800R) – The best gameplay immersion

165Hz Refresh Rate – Respond faster with smoother frames

1ms Response Time – Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates

Adjustable Stand – Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics

Night Vision – Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas

