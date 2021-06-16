FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Gaming monitors up to $80 off: Curved MSI 27-inch 165Hz, Samsung 240Hz, more

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsMSI
Save $80 From $200

Amazon is offering the MSI 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Monitor (MAG270VC2) for $199.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Today could be the day you finally add a curved display to your battlestation. This offering delivers a 1080p resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. Out of the box you’ll get a 165Hz refresh rate that’s paired with AMD FreeSync to provide a fluid gaming experience. Along the back you’ll find DisplayPort, dual HDMI, 3.5mm, and various other connection types. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors up to $80 off.

More monitors on sale:

While you’re at it, why not quickly peruse our PC gaming and Mac accessory guides? There you’ll find SK hynix SATA or NVMe solid-state storage from $68, the award-winning SteelSeries Artic 3 Gaming Headset at $55, and a wide selection of Twelve South markdowns up to 57% off. And speaking of nice displays, we’ve spotted Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR display at $209 off in open-box condition.

MSI 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Monitor features:

  • 27” Curved Gaming display (1800R) – The best gameplay immersion
  • 165Hz Refresh Rate – Respond faster with smoother frames
  • 1ms Response Time – Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates
  • Adjustable Stand – Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics
  • Night Vision – Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals MSI

About the Author

Lenovo’s Yoga 9i with Intel Iris X6 graphics is g...
Brilliance awaits with this highly-rated ring light sma...
This floating desk helps declutter your home office for...
Early Prime Day GNC health products from $6: Multivitam...
Amazon launches early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editio...
Let Garmin’s vivosmart 4 push you to your peak th...
Latest LIFX Color and Nightvision LED bulbs work with S...
Stylishly uplift a 65-inch TV with this highly-rated mi...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $100

Mac and PC monitor deals from $130: Dell 27-inch 75Hz, Monoprice 35-inch UltraWide, more

From $130 Learn More
New low

Lenovo’s Yoga 9i with Intel Iris X6 graphics is great for on-the-go work at $800 (Reg. $900+)

$800 Learn More

Brilliance awaits with this highly-rated ring light smartphone stand for just $10.50 (Save 48%)

Learn More
Reg. $500

Jackery’s popular Explorer 500 power station drops to a new low of $399 (Save $101)

$399 Learn More
Reg. $160

This floating desk helps declutter your home office for $135 shipped (Reg. $160)

$135 Learn More

UGG Father’s Day Gift Guide spoils Dad with slippers, boots, sandals, robes, more

Learn More
40% off

Early Prime Day GNC health products from $6: Multivitamins, protein, fish oil, more up to 40% off

From $6 Learn More
Save $170

Amazon launches early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editions from $100 (Save up to $170)

From $100 Learn More