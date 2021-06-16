Gaming monitors up to $80 off: Curved MSI 27-inch 165Hz, Samsung 240Hz, more

Amazon is offering the MSI 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Monitor (MAG270VC2) for $199.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Today could be the day you finally add a curved display to your battlestation. This offering delivers a 1080p resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 1800R curvature. Out of the box you’ll get a 165Hz refresh rate that’s paired with AMD FreeSync to provide a fluid gaming experience. Along the back you’ll find DisplayPort, dual HDMI, 3.5mm, and various other connection types. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors up to $80 off.
More monitors on sale:
- Samsung 27-inch Curved 1080p 240Hz: $280 (Reg. $350) | Amazon
- HP OMEN 27-inch QHD 165Hz: $430 (Reg. $510) | Best Buy
- …and many more…
MSI 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Monitor features:
- 27” Curved Gaming display (1800R) – The best gameplay immersion
- 165Hz Refresh Rate – Respond faster with smoother frames
- 1ms Response Time – Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates
- Adjustable Stand – Easily change the position of the monitor for maximum ergonomics
- Night Vision – Smart black tuner to brighten your day by bringing out the fine details in dark areas
