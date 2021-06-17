FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 128GB unlocked Android smartphone hits low of $180, more from $60

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a selection of Motorola smartphones priced from $60 shipped. Note: Activation fees apply and vary. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite is the unlocked Moto G Stylus 128GB Android Smartphone for $179.99. For comparison, it has a list price of $300, our last mention was $200, and it goes for $230 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This phone features a 48MP triple camera system that’s designed to capture life as it happens. There’s a built-in stylus with the phone, as well, which makes it easy to edit photos, take notes, and more. With a massive 4000mAh battery, it can last for up to two days on a single charge. Plus, the 6.4-inch FHD display allows you to enjoy watching YouTube, Netflix, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Shop the rest of the Motorola phone sale right here.

While today’s lead deal ships with 128GB of built-in storage, you can double that by picking up a 128GB microSD card for just $20 on Amazon right now. This allows you to easily expand your storage to offline thousands of movies, songs, and photos at the same time. Plus, when the time comes, it can also be used in a DSLR to capture memories of you and the family.

Don’t forget that right now we’re tracking the Nokia 8.3 Android smartphone on sale for $441. This is a 26% discount from its normal going rate, delivering four cameras to the palm of your hand. This phone is unlocked, requires no activation, and makes it simple when it comes time to use it. Find out more right here.

Moto G Stylus features:

With its 48 MP, AI-powered triple camera system, moto g stylus captures outstanding shots in every situation. Sharper, brighter low-light photos with a 48 MP1 main sensor featuring Night Vision. Thrilling ultra-wide action videos. And incredibly detailed close-up shots up to 2cm away.

