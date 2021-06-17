Nokia 8.3 Android smartphone wields four rear cameras and is on sale for $441 (Save 26%)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a clear case for $440.98 shipped. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings and marks the third-best value we’ve seen to date. Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 120 customers and our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect. Head below for more.

Also on sale, B&H is currently marking down the unlocked Nokia 2.4 Android Smartphone to $119.99. While you’d typically pay $140, today’s offer amounts to a rare $20 discount and is the lowest in months. While this handset won’t be able to deliver quite the same flagship-adjacent experience as the lead deal, it will handle serving as a family’s first foray into the world of Android devices. Notable features include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 13MP rear camera, and up to 2-day battery life. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Yesterday saw a notable price cut go live on the OnePlus 8T smartphone, which has dropped to an all-time low for only the second time. With $200 in savings to be had, you can score this handset on sale from $549. Then be sure to go check out all of the discounts in our latest roundup of the best app and game deals for your device.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone features:

If you’re serious about mobile photography and videography, then the Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is a solid choice, as it’s PureView camera system delivers four different cameras, all sporting Zeiss optics. You get 64MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras for capturing sweeping vistas and landscapes. You also get a 2MP macro camera for extremely detailed close-up images, and a 2MP depth sensor for professional-style portraits. For video, the rear cameras can capture at up to 4K UHD resolution. The front of the camera provides a 24MP wide camera for HDR selfie images and videos at up to 1080p.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!