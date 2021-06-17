Under Armour and PUMA duffle bags, luggage, more from $21.50 (Up to 48% off)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Undeniable Duffle 4.0 Bag for $30 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. Once armed with this Under Armour bag, you’ll be ready to easily tote clothes and other necessities from A to B. The HeatGear shoulder strap is removable and padded, providing both comfort and flexibility. It’s bottom and side panels feature a “tough, abrasion-resistant” design which will reduce wear and tear over time. After its filled up dimensions will span 14 x 29.5 x 14.6 inches with 85 liters of total volume. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale and priced from $21.50.

More bags on sale:

Stylishly keep tabs on time when on future travels with Ferrari Pilota, Timex T80 x PAC-MAN, and other watches from $26. And ensure your home looks its best when returning once you have a robot vac from $90 shipped. Other handy deals that are bound to come in handy while on-the-go include Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 at $100 off and the brand new Beats Studio Buds at $135 ahead of launch.

Under Armour Undeniable Duffle 4.0 Bag features:

Tough, abrasion-resistant bottom & side panels

2 large front zippered organization pockets

Removable, padded, HeatGear shoulder strap for total comfort

Padded top grab handle

D-ring for added attachment point

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!