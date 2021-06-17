Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 sees $100 back to school discount (All-time low)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 2.1GHz/8GB/128GB for $599 shipped in both Mercury Grey and Fiesta Red. Also available in the 4GB/64GB configuration for $449. In either case, you’re looking at $100 in savings from the usual price tags with today’s sale marking only the third notable price cut to date while matching our previous mention for the all-time low.

Having just launched back in January, Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well as a microSD card slot and two USB-C ports. Whether you’re looking for something to help you through summer courses or just don’t think your current machine will make it through another semester and want to cash-in now, today’s offer is worth a look. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more by going with the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 at $377 instead. This offering isn’t going to provide quite as high-end of an experience as the featured Samsung offering, but will deliver ChromeOS for less. Its 2-in-1 design pairs with an HD display, integrated stylus, and 32GB of onboard storage. Not to mention a 4.4/5 star rating from over 2,500 customers.

If you’re feeling more of a traditional on-the-go workstation upgrade, we’re currently tracking an Amazon low on Samsung’s high-end i7 Galaxy Book Pro. Delivering a 15-inch OLED display alongside a 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, the $150 discount delivers a pretty capable machine for the price.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features:

Now work can be just as fun as play, thanks to the world’s first QLED Chromebook ever. Feast your eyes as you dive into your favorite past times or present your next big idea with a larger-than-life color display that’s more vibrant than ever before. With the power and speed of next-generation Intel Celeron processing, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered up and ready for everyone, from the early morning tasks-master to the late-night studier.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!