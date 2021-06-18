FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bungie’s official Destiny Toaster now up for pre-order at $85, gives 10% of proceeds to charity

The official Destiny Toaster is now a thing. During a summer 2020 charity event, developer Bungie announced that if fans helped it hit a certain benchmark, it would look into actually producing a Destiny toaster for the community, and that day has arrived. The new Destiny toaster is now available for pre-order on the Bungie Store, but it’s going to cost you more than you were hoping for. Head below for more details and a closer look. 

Official Destiny Toaster

In June 2020, the Destiny community raised over $800,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during a livestream event in support of Gaming Community Expo (GCX). At the time Bungie said that if fans managed to get it up to $777,777.77, it would look into producing an official Destiny toaster. Fast forward almost exactly a year, and the new Destiny Toaster is now up for sale. 

Inspired by a community meme of sorts, the toaster comes from a popular saying among the community when exploring for loot:

“Get that bread!” may have started as a silly community meme about earning god-rolls on loot, but it’s now become a physical Destiny Toaster available on the Bungie Store for purchase.

This is, in fact, a working toaster, not just an oddball collectible for insider Destiny gamers. It will leave a Tricorn imprint on your formerly basic old bread once it pops out of the toaster, and you’ll even receive a free sandwich container “so you can keep your food safe during your quests.” Those who pre-order will also receive a free Destiny 2 “Burnt Edges” in-game emblem.

Yes, it will actually toast a Tricorn onto your bread. Yes, it comes with a free sandwich container so you can keep your food safe during your quests. Oh, and it comes with the fancy Burnt Edges in-game emblem. 

The new Destiny toaster is expected to begin shipping in December 2021 and January 2022. 

9to5Toys’ Take

While it might not be exactly what gamers were hoping for when it was first announced, the real issue for most folks is going to be the $85 price tag. If it makes you feel any better, Bungie said 10% of the profits from sales of the Destiny Toaster will go directly to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. That sounds like a best-case scenario for a gaming collectible that was almost certainly going to be overpriced anyway. 

