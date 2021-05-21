FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Destiny 2 cross-play beta launches May 25 with a Strike playlist, Vault of Glass May 22, more

-
Best PC Gaming DealsNewsDestiny 2Bungie

Destiny 2 just entered its latest season, which included a little cross-play bug that allowed players on various platforms to join each other’s Fireteams before the official launch in Season 15. Well, that bug was quickly squashed, and we were back to being locked into our own platform for multiplayer. That all changes on May 25, as Bungie aims to launch an official cross-play beta that day to test out the servers in a more prepared capacity. Also, we’ll be entering the Vault of Glass tomorrow, along with other updates in the latest Bungie Destiny 2 blog.

Our first official taste of Destiny 2 cross-play comes next week

While we got an unofficial taste of cross-play in Destiny 2 after Season of the Splicer launched, it was short-lived and quickly patched. The developers saw that players loved the interaction, though, and thought the camaraderie between platforms was awesome.

Before it can launch for real in Season 15, Bungie wants to do an official beta for cross-play starting May 25. You’ll be able to take advantage of a unique Vanguard Strikes Cross-Play Beta playlist that will be available to all players in Destiny 2. It’ll last through May 27, so you’ll only have a few days to jump in with friends of various platforms. Those who complete three strikes in the beta will also be rewarded with a unique “Stars Crossed” emblem, which is only available during the beta.

Sadly, cross-play will be restricted to this specific matchmaking activity, and you won’t be able to form full fireteams yet, nor will you be able to send an invite to friends. Bungie is only testing their matchmaking system for Strikes during the beta, so that’s just something to keep in mind.

Vault of Glass will take Guardians to Venus with Contest Mode on May 22

Vault of Glass begins tomorrow, May 22. In it, Guardians will venture to Venus and take on the Contest Mode, which has a few rewards for those brave enough to enter.

You’ll need to be at 1300 Power to be at the cap for all encounters, and Contest Mode will only be enabled for 24 hours. Clearing the raid when Contest Mode active is the first step to access the new Challenge Mode in the Director. Completing each encounter inside of the newly unlocked Challenge Mode, while also finishing out a curated list of Triumphs, will be how your fireteam can cross the World First finish line.

Want to learn more about the Vault of Glass and the Challenge Mode? Bungle’s blog goes into more detail about it all.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Destiny 2 Bungie

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Still don’t have a mechanical keyboard? Now’...
Sennheiser MKE 400 and XS Lav review: My new go-to for ...
Our top gift ideas for the graduates in your life: Inst...
Latest Belkin USB-C hub launches with 4K HDMI, 100W pas...
New Grovemade Stationery Collection puts solid metal/br...
The North Face’s summer arrivals just landed: Sho...
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 sees $600 discount to new al...
Samsung’s 27-inch 1440p 240Hz monitor and Acer’s 28...
Show More Comments

Related

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer brings ‘an endless night,’ potential cross-play, more

Learn More
80% off

Digital PlayStation games/DLC from $2: MK 11, Crash, Contra, Thief, Little Nightmares, more

From $2 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $33, Spyro Reignited Trilogy $14, more

$33 Learn More
Reg. $160

Save 28% when you pick up this highly-rated 6-tray food dehydrator for $115 Prime shipped

$115 Learn More
50% off

Still don’t have a mechanical keyboard? Now’s your chance to pick one up for $23.50 (50% off)

$23.50 Learn More
Reg. $45

Amazon best-selling 1080p dash camera falls to $32 shipped (Reg. $45)

$32 Learn More
Review

Sennheiser MKE 400 and XS Lav review: My new go-to for run-and-gun [Video]

Learn More
1-year low

Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa hits 1-year low of $364 shipped

$364 Learn More