Destiny 2 just entered its latest season, which included a little cross-play bug that allowed players on various platforms to join each other’s Fireteams before the official launch in Season 15. Well, that bug was quickly squashed, and we were back to being locked into our own platform for multiplayer. That all changes on May 25, as Bungie aims to launch an official cross-play beta that day to test out the servers in a more prepared capacity. Also, we’ll be entering the Vault of Glass tomorrow, along with other updates in the latest Bungie Destiny 2 blog.

Our first official taste of Destiny 2 cross-play comes next week

While we got an unofficial taste of cross-play in Destiny 2 after Season of the Splicer launched, it was short-lived and quickly patched. The developers saw that players loved the interaction, though, and thought the camaraderie between platforms was awesome.

Before it can launch for real in Season 15, Bungie wants to do an official beta for cross-play starting May 25. You’ll be able to take advantage of a unique Vanguard Strikes Cross-Play Beta playlist that will be available to all players in Destiny 2. It’ll last through May 27, so you’ll only have a few days to jump in with friends of various platforms. Those who complete three strikes in the beta will also be rewarded with a unique “Stars Crossed” emblem, which is only available during the beta.

Sadly, cross-play will be restricted to this specific matchmaking activity, and you won’t be able to form full fireteams yet, nor will you be able to send an invite to friends. Bungie is only testing their matchmaking system for Strikes during the beta, so that’s just something to keep in mind.

Vault of Glass will take Guardians to Venus with Contest Mode on May 22

Vault of Glass begins tomorrow, May 22. In it, Guardians will venture to Venus and take on the Contest Mode, which has a few rewards for those brave enough to enter.

You’ll need to be at 1300 Power to be at the cap for all encounters, and Contest Mode will only be enabled for 24 hours. Clearing the raid when Contest Mode active is the first step to access the new Challenge Mode in the Director. Completing each encounter inside of the newly unlocked Challenge Mode, while also finishing out a curated list of Triumphs, will be how your fireteam can cross the World First finish line.

Want to learn more about the Vault of Glass and the Challenge Mode? Bungle’s blog goes into more detail about it all.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!