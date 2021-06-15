Add a pair of Refoss HomeKit Smart Plugs to your setup at under $18 Prime shipped (25% off)

Milesi Home (96% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of Refoss HomeKit Smart Plugs for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $2 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly up around $24 or so, this is about 25% off the going rate and among the more affordable 2-packs out there with HomeKit support. These 15A smart plugs do not require a hub and will easily integrate into your existing HomeKit rig, or be a great place to start one. Control the gear plugged into them from anywhere with Siri or your smartphone via a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. Just keep in mind, these plugs also work with Amazon’s Alexa and in Google Assistant setups as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can score a single plug for $15 right now, or roughly 7% off, but that clearly isn’t as good a per unit value as today’s lead deal. The same thing goes for yesterday’s early Prime Day deal on the Amazon Alexa Smart Plug at $15 (40% off), and that one won’t bring any HomeKit action to the table.

Just make sure you browse through our smart home hub for even more discounted ways to upgrade your intelligent living space. You’ll find deals on Echo speakers, these Alexa/Assistant-enabled Edison bulbs, huge price drops on Roborock’s robot vacuums/mops, and a series of solid offers on Google Nest Hub Display/Max bundles. Just make sure you don’t miss this early Prime Day offer on the All-new Echo Frames as well.

More on the Refoss HomeKit Smart Plugs:

Control from Anywhere: Remote Control allows you to switch your appliances on/off with smart plug via smart phone/Apple HomeKit APP whenever and wherever you are. You can check the status of connected devices, or set schedules for them.

Hands-free Voice Control: Control your smart wifi plug just a simply voice command: “Hey Siri, turn off the lamp”, “Hi Alexa, turn on the washing machine”. Work with Amazon Alexa, google assistant and Siri. Supporting 2.4ghz secure WiFi network only.

Schedule Automatically: Set schedules as needed, then the smart plug will automatically turn on and off any home appliances according to the schedule you set even if there is a sudden offline.All data is securely transmitted and stored using Amazon AWS servers in US.

Compact Design: Use two mini smart outlets in compact size on one outlet without interfering with each other, easy to install and use. You can simplely use your iphone, ipad, iwatch to control the smart outlet socket.

