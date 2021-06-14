Score 1-yr. of Nintendo Switch Online with 128GB SanDisk microSD card for $35 ($60+ value)

Amazon is now offering a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership with a 128GB SanDisk microSDXC for $34.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop and Best Buy. The 1-year of Family Switch Online membership is regularly $35 and you’re essentially getting a free $25 SanDisk microSD card thrown in here. Deals on these Nintendo memberships don’t come around all that often so jump in now while the price is right. Your’e scoring an extra 128GBs of storage for your Switch setup as well as a year of access to the Switch Online game library and online support for up to eight family members. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Just keep in mind, if you don’t have a whole family to take care of, you can score a single membership to Switch Online for $20 with free digital delivery via Amazon. You’re not getting the SD card here, but it will bring access to the classic Switch Online library just the same.

Here’s all of the biggest announcements we have seen thus far at E3 2021. The major Nintendo presentation is set for tomorrow with 40-minutes of Switch games, just be sure to dive into the massive Xbox/Bethesda presser right here alongside yesterday’s Square Enix and PC game show events. And here’s everything you need to know about Microsoft’s Summer Game Fest Demo event with 40+ unreleased titles to try out for FREE.

More on the Switch Online bundle:

Nintendo-licensed Memory card for the Nintendo Switch system

Instantly add up to 128GB of additional space

Transfer rates up to 100MB/s(1) tp load games fast

NES and Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online – Enjoy a curated library of 70+ classic Super NES and NES games. You can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game

Save Data Cloud – In addition to the game data regularly saved to your system, you’ll have online backup. This makes it easy to retrieve your game data if you lose your system or start using a new one

