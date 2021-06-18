FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $16 (33% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSeneo
Save 50% From $5

Seneo’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $15.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $24, today’s offer amounts to $8 in savings and matches the all-time low set back over the holiday season. This charging station makes a great addition to your nightstand thanks to its ability to power an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. There’s a Qi stand that can refuel Android devices at 10W, as well as 7.5W for iPhones. That’s on top of a slot for your Apple Watch and an AirPods dock. Over 230 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Upgraded 3 in 1 Wireless Charger is specially designed for your earphone, the channelized charging dock caters for AirPods Pro. The additional silicone pad in the package can be affixed on the charging dock to prevent Watch from slipping.

Thanks to its magnetic design, Three of your iOS devices can share only oneUSB-C charging port, and you can charge them all at the same time with just one USB-C cable, say goodbye to messy cable and desktop. Simply wrap the cables for the iWatch and AirPods and store them neatly in the storage compartment on the base, so you only need to plug a charging cable into the fast wireless charger stand, saving space on your desk!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Seneo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Powerful Bluetooth speaker? Too-cute pixel art alarm cl...
Elevate your new 24-inch iMac with Twelve South Curve R...
Diesel Machinus, Citizen Eco-Drive Skyhawk, and more wa...
Save up to $100 on Anker eufy robo vacs today with deal...
Amazon’s #1 new release is a 100-pack of magic cl...
Beam your handwritten notes to the cloud: Rocketbook Fl...
These Amazon Basics home goods are up to 20% off starti...
Essentially FREE credit gift card deals up to 20% off: ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest charging stations, ANC earbuds, and more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Save 33%

Refuel your entire Apple kit with mophie’s 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat at $101 (Save 33%)

$101 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $30, more

From $5 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Adjustable Aluminum Stand $9 (Save 25%), more

From $5 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $6 (Save 40%), more

From $4 Learn More

Tested: Satechi’s Dock5 is the all-in-one Apple charging station I’ve been searching for

Buy now Learn More
2021 low

Smartphone Accessories: Anker 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C Charger $39, more

$39 Learn More
Save $40

Powerful Bluetooth speaker? Too-cute pixel art alarm clock? Ditoo does it all at new low of $60

$60 Learn More