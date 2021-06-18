Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $16 (33% off), more

Seneo’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $15.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $24, today’s offer amounts to $8 in savings and matches the all-time low set back over the holiday season. This charging station makes a great addition to your nightstand thanks to its ability to power an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. There’s a Qi stand that can refuel Android devices at 10W, as well as 7.5W for iPhones. That’s on top of a slot for your Apple Watch and an AirPods dock. Over 230 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Upgraded 3 in 1 Wireless Charger is specially designed for your earphone, the channelized charging dock caters for AirPods Pro. The additional silicone pad in the package can be affixed on the charging dock to prevent Watch from slipping.
Thanks to its magnetic design, Three of your iOS devices can share only oneUSB-C charging port, and you can charge them all at the same time with just one USB-C cable, say goodbye to messy cable and desktop. Simply wrap the cables for the iWatch and AirPods and store them neatly in the storage compartment on the base, so you only need to plug a charging cable into the fast wireless charger stand, saving space on your desk!
