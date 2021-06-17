FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refuel your entire Apple kit with mophie’s 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat at $101 (Save 33%)

Save 33% $101

Amazon currently offers the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat for $100.98 shipped. Down from the $150 going rate you’d typically pay, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, comes within $11 of the all-time low overall, and is the best price we’ve seen at Amazon to date. As one of the latest additions to mophie’s stable of chargers, its new 4-in-1 mat arrives with the ability to top off all of the gear in your Apple kit. With four different 10W Qi pads, you’ll be able to refuel a pair of iPhones alongside two pairs of AirPods or other earbuds. There’s also a USB port around back to plug in an Apple Watch charging puck to refuel a fifth device. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 170 customers and we found it to be a perfect option for families in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you only need to refuel a single device, going with the mophie Wireless 15W Charging Pad at $40 is another notable nightstand upgrade worth a look. This one sports a similar design with a soft fabric lining to sit your device on as well as up to 15W charging speeds. Although you could just skip the mophie branding altogether and call it a day by picking up the Anker PowerWave Qi Pad at $12 instead.

While you’ll find plenty of other discounts in our smartphone accessory guide, another way to give the bedside table a bit of an upgrade falls to the new NightWatch dock. This unique Apple Watch charging stand delivers some added magnification to help see the time more easily at night. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details.

mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat features:

Engineered to safely deliver up to 10W of wireless power. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled device or accessory. With a centralized space to charge all your main devices, there’s no need to hassle with charging cables. Easy-align valleys and charging coils make finding the charging “sweet spot” foolproof. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat can charge through cases up to 3mm thick.

