B&H currently offers the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $149 shipped. Also matched at Home Depot as well as at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally fetching $229, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and matches our previous mention for the lowest price of the year. Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps and eye on your porch with the help of Assistant. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more Google Nest Camera from $100.

Also on sale, Amazon is offering the Google Nest Cam Outdoor for $149. Normally fetching $199, today’s offer is one of the very first discounts of the year, amounts to 25% in savings, and is the second-best price to date overall. If you’ve been looking to expand your Google Assistant setup to bring some surveillance into the mix, its Nest Outdoor Cams are just the solution. Standout features here include 1080p recording, two-way talk, and an entirely weather-resistant design. That ensures you’ll be able to keep an eye on package deliveries and the like, as well as any other goings-on outdoors. As a #1 best-seller, over 7,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

And last up, you’ll also be able to score the Google Nest Cam Indoor for $99.99 at Amazon. Down from the $130 going rate you’d typically pay, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks the first time we’ve seen a discount throughout 2021, and matches the all-time low. You’re looking at much the same feature set as the outdoor version, just without the weather-resistant design. It’ll still expand your Nest setup just the same, with 1080p feeds and Assistant integration. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell features:

With the Nest Hello wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

