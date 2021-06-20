KitchenAid deals live from $9 including Cordless Hand Mixer at $60 (Reg. $100) + more

Today only, Woot is offering up to 49% off KitchenAid kitchenware and accessories from $9 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. The real standout deal here is the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer in passion red for $59.99. Regularly $100 or more at Amazon depending on the color, this is at least 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Throw that old corded hand mixer out for a modern wireless option from KitchenAid that makes “up to 200 cookies on a full charge.” It charges from empty to full in 2 hours with seven speed settings and a convenient “soft start” feature that ensures your cake batter doesn’t end up all over the kitchen. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now, if you don’t mind a more traditional corded model, there is plenty of cash to be saved. This Cuisinart HM-50 Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer comes in at $36 after you clip the on-page coupon and carries solid ratings from over 2,500 Amazon customers. It might not look as flashy, but it will get the job done for less.

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot KitchenAid sale right here as well as some of our Prime Day kitchenware sales including the Magic Bullet Blender at $25, these smart grill thermometers and more from $5, the now live Instant Pot Amazon deals from $60, and more right here. Prime Day 2021 is now in full swing ahead of today’s official kickoff with deals on Amazon gear, smart home products, and much more.

More on the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer:

Equipped with a powerful rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the new KitchenAid cordless hand mixer delivers optimal runtime and performance. It’s easy to charge with a convenient charger included, which works on all products across the cordless suite. It’s designed to stand all on its own, lifting the beaters up and out of the bowl and workspace. The Soft Start Feature gradually brings the beaters up to one of the 7 speeds.

