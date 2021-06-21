DJI deals from $79: Mavic Mini 2.7K Drone bundle, Osmo Mobile 4, more up to $119 off

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 20% off DJI’s OM4 and Mavic Mini drone from $119. Our top pick is the Mavic Mini 2.7K Drone Bundle at $397 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $518 on this combo and today’s deal matched the all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Mavic Mini sports a 12MP camera capable of capturing 2.7K video, allowing you to take both incredible photos and videos from the air. The camera itself sits inside of a 3-axis gimbal for stability, and given that it weighs just 0.55-pounds (250-grams), it’ll be easy to bring with you on summer vacations. Plus, it ships with additional gear, including a 128GB microSD card ready to capture up to 4K video. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

The OM 4 is also on sale for $119 shipped. Normally $149, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. The OM 4 is designed to stabilize your smartphone for easier capture of videos while you’re on-the-go. It’s a must if you’re trying to travel light and want to record cinematic videos of vacation destinations, as it can easily fold up and fit in just about any bag. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More DJI deals:

Now that you’ve seen what’s on sale here, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

More on the DJI Mavic Mini Drone Bundle:

The Drone and MicroSD Card May Ship Separately

This bundle contains the DJI Mavic Mini Combo with a Samsung 128gb MicroSD Card

Drone: Weighing less than 0.55 lbs (250 grams), Mavic Mini is almost as light as the average smartphone in the United States and Canada. you can fly this camera drone without the need to register your drone with the government

Drone: Mavic Mini supports 12MP aerial photos and 2 7K HD videos A 3-axis motorized gimbal provides superior camera stability and ensures clear Ultra-smooth footage

SD Card: DEAL FOR RECORDING 4K UHD VIDEO: Samsung microSD EVO Select is perfect for high res photos, gaming, music, tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLR’s, drones, smartphones

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!