NordicTrack, Bowflex, and more workout gear priced from $65 for Prime Day (Up to $340 off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to $340 off NordicTrack, Bowflex, and more workout gear. Our top pick is the NordicTrack T 6.5s Smart Treadmill for $467.84 shipped. That’s $181 off the typical rate there and undercuts the lowest pricing we have tracked in over a year by $100. This treadmill is built to support up to 300 pounds and folds up to reduce the amount of space it claims in your home. Thanks to an integrated tablet holder, you’ll be able to put on a favorite TV show and take your mind off of the actual workout. It’s easy to get started on the right foot with an included 1-month iFit Coach membership which offers thousands of on-demand workouts that can be streamed using a smartphone or tablet. This unit is backed by a 10-year frame, 2-year parts, and 1-year labor warranty. It’s a #1 best-selling treadmill that has garnered a 4.5/5 star rating from nearly 19,000 Amazon shoppers.

More workout gear discounts:

Keep the ball rolling when you swing by this roundup of Schwinn classic bikes from $243. You can also get a nice workout when tackling a wide variety of projects with these DEWALT gear markdowns as low as $13. And if the mere thought of all that wears you out, you may also want to cash in on these Prime Day sofa deals from $236. Finally, be sure to peek at our Prime Day hub every so often to see what else has come across our radar.

NordicTrack T 6.5s Smart Treadmill features:

  • Bring Home Interactive Personal Training powered by iFit; 1-month individual membership included; Experience live, studio, and global workouts in the comfort of home; Trainers lead your exercise
  • 10 % OneTouch incline control; 10 MPH SMART OneTouch speed control; With iFit, your trainer auto-adjusts your speed and incline through a smart Bluetooth connection
  • SMART-Response Motor for effective speed, interval, and endurance training; 20” x 55” tread belt offers plenty of leg and elbow space as you run; FlexSelect deck cushioning protects your joints

