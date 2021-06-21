NVIDIA’s 4K HDR Shield TV Stick sees rare discount to new all-time low at $125

Amazon currently offers the NVIDIA Shield TV Streaming Stick for $124.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $150, today’s offer amounts to $25 in savings, is the very first discount of the year, and marks a new all-time low. With Android TV at the center of the experience here, NVIDIA Shield delivers 4K HDR playback in a compact streaming stick package. Alongside Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of the popular streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review, which largely agrees with its 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,900 Amazon shoppers.

Get in the Android TV game for less by opting for the TiVo Stream 4K at $29 instead. This offering isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal in terms of performance, but will still deliver 4K HDR playback of popular streaming services alongside much of the same Google Assistant features.

Though if you’re not particularly interested in going the Android TV route, we’re tracking a collection of other ways to refresh the TV. Headlined by new all-time lows on previous-generation Apple TV 4K models from $99, you’ll also be able to bring AirPlay 2 into the mix with Roku media players starting at $20. Plus, Amazon has its collection of Fire TV streamers on sale for as low as $18.

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick features:

Watch your favorite content with this NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player. The NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor ensures fast performance, and Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity help minimize buffering and maximize stream quality. This NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player includes an advanced remote that lets you search for and play content using voice commands.

