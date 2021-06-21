FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NVIDIA’s 4K HDR Shield TV Stick sees rare discount to new all-time low at $125

-
AmazonStreaming Media PlayersNVIDIA
$125

Amazon currently offers the NVIDIA Shield TV Streaming Stick for $124.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $150, today’s offer amounts to $25 in savings, is the very first discount of the year, and marks a new all-time low. With Android TV at the center of the experience here, NVIDIA Shield delivers 4K HDR playback in a compact streaming stick package. Alongside Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of the popular streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review, which largely agrees with its 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,900 Amazon shoppers.

Get in the Android TV game for less by opting for the TiVo Stream 4K at $29 instead. This offering isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal in terms of performance, but will still deliver 4K HDR playback of popular streaming services alongside much of the same Google Assistant features.

Though if you’re not particularly interested in going the Android TV route, we’re tracking a collection of other ways to refresh the TV. Headlined by new all-time lows on previous-generation Apple TV 4K models from $99, you’ll also be able to bring AirPlay 2 into the mix with Roku media players starting at $20. Plus, Amazon has its collection of Fire TV streamers on sale for as low as $18.

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick features:

Watch your favorite content with this NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player. The NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor ensures fast performance, and Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity help minimize buffering and maximize stream quality. This NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player includes an advanced remote that lets you search for and play content using voice commands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Streaming Media Players

NVIDIA

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Prime Day TV and movie collections: LotR 4K new low, AT...
23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA kit matching Amazon low a...
Amazon offers watches from Citizen, Fossil, more up to ...
Save up to 50% on MagSafe accessories from Spigen, Otte...
GoPro’s HERO8 Black bundle includes a microSD car...
Prime Day sofa deals from $236: Edenbrook, Amazon Rivet...
Prime Day dog food and essentials from $3.50: Treats, d...
Amazon’s in-house fashion brands up to 40% off fo...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Roku’s all-new Express 4K+ with Apple TV+ button returns to Amazon low at $30

$30 Learn More
Amazon low

All-new Apple TV 4K models see first Amazon discounts from $169 just in time for Father’s Day

$169 Learn More
Save 33%

Roku drops early Prime Day discounts: Streambar $100, Express 4K+, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $40

Roku’s new Express 4K+ drops to an all-time low of $30 with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, more (Save 25%)

$30 Learn More
Save $69

New all-time lows arrive on prev-gen. Apple TV 4K starting at $99 (Save up to $69)

From $99 Learn More
$223 off

LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 Visa credit now $1,397 ($1,620 value)

$1,397 Learn More

Amazon’s Fire TV lineup covers 4K content and more, which one is right for your setup?

Learn More
Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More