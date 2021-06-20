Roku drops early Prime Day discounts: Streambar $100, Express 4K+, more from $20

Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner now, and Amazon is already discounting a stable of Roku streaming devices starting at just $20. If you’ve never known the ease of Roku streaming in your home, I can tell you first hand that the quality for price is unmatched in my opinion. Our top pick today is the Streambar 4K with Roku Voice Remote for $99.99 shipped. Usually selling for $130, today’s savings are a match for our previous mention, falling just $2 shy of the all-time low.

This all-in-one home theater device works as both a 4K media player with HDR resolution, as well as a powerful Dolby soundbar. So if you’re doing a little last minute shopping for Father’s Day, you can give dad over 150 channels to choose from, plus an intelligent sound bar to help boost dialogue and improve clarity. And with the Roku voice remote, all you have to do is plug in, power up, and give simple voice commands to search and stream your favorites. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,100 movie lovers. But if you already have your sound system tuned to perfection, you can find all sorts of budget-friendly Roku deals below the jump.

Other notable Roku deals:

Want to add AirPlay 2 and Apple engineering to your home theater? We’re tracking the very first discount on the all-new Apple TV 4K with up to 64GB of storage. Powered by Apple’s A12 chip, you can enjoy 4K HDR resolution and up to 60FPS streaming, Dolby Digital+ 7.1 surround sound, and tons of extra goodies packed in there as well. Prices start at $170, but if you’re looking to keep things a little more budget friendly, our streaming media player guide is chock-full of solid alternatives.

Roku Streambar features:

Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV. Hear every detail as you stream the newest and most popular channels in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. Crisp, clean audio makes dialogue easier to hear and with its compact design, you’ll be amazed at how something so small can fill your room with sound. Roku Streambar also works with popular voice assistants. Ask your Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device to launch channels, search for entertainment, control your streaming, and more.

