Amazon drops AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and Hey Siri to $190, more from $100

All of the Apple Prime Day 2021 deals are going live and now that treatment is carrying over to AirPods. Headlining all of those discounts is the AirPods Pro for $189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer marks the second-best price of the year at Amazon and comes within $10 of the 2021 low there. AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for Spatial Audio as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out last week like Dolby Atmos and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods with Wired Charging Case are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation, ands they also happen to be on sale today at Amazon. Having dropped to $99.99 with the price updating at checkout, these are down from the original $159 price tag to mark the lowest price of the year while coming within $1 of the all-time low. If you don’t want to wait for the rumored next-generation pair launching in the future, today’s deal is an affordable way to hold you over. Includes a 90-day warranty. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here for some better insight on what you’re missing compared to the featured Pro model.

Other notable deals include rare discounts on Apple Watch SE models from $240. But if you’re thinking that going with the higher-end Apple Watch Series 6might be a better call, right now you can also cash in on some pre-Prime Day 2021 discounts. With as much as $120 in savings across both entry-level and higher-end models with cellular, pricing starts at $279 to mark the deepest discounts of the year. Then make sure to take advantage of these rare price cuts on official Apple Watch bands from $39.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

