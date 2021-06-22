FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Casper, Zinus, and other bed solutions fall as low as $24 for Prime Day (Up to 42% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsPrime Day 2021Casper
42% off From $24

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 42% off a variety of Casper, Zinus, WEEKENDER, and LUCID bed deals. Our top pick is the Casper Sleep Element Mattress for $476 shipped. That’s $119 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to try out a Casper mattress, this deal makes that dream affordably come true. This design combines softness and support by adding a top layer of memory foam. That is paired with a durable base foam which is designed to “prevent sinking and sagging.” Perforated breathable foam boosts airflow to help prevent you from breaking a sweat while you sleep. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find bed frames, mattresses, pillows, and more priced as low as $24.

More Prime Day bed deals:

Why stop there when our home goods guide is full of other Prime Day deals? Examples you’ll find there include up to 30% off Medify air purifiers, a Yankee Candle sale from $9, a batch of discounted desks priced as low as $32, and even several sofas up to $469 off. Finally, be sure to peek at our handy Prime Day hub to find all of the best deals in one place.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress features:

  • Balance: The Element is engineered to combine both softness and support. The top layer of memory foam comforms to your body to relieve pressure.
  • AirScapeTM: A layer of AirScapeTM perforated breathable foam increases airflow and circulates air so you don’t get too hot at night. The tiny holes move hot air and body heat away.
  • Support: The durable base foam is engineered to prevent sinking and sagging while supporting your whole body.

