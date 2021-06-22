Prime Day slashes premium Avalon water coolers as low as $120 (Up to 31% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 31% off Avalon water coolers. Our top pick is this Touchless Countertop Bottleless Water Cooler at $119.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This countertop hot and cold water cooler features a stylish design that’s bound to look great at home, the office, and the list goes on. Simply pressing a cup against either paddle causes water to flow, reducing the amount of times you’ll need to physically touch the cooler. The built-in compressor chills water to about 47-degrees Fahrenheit and hot water is perfect for tea, coffee, and much more at 185-degrees. Dimensions work out to 12 x 12 x 19 inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more water coolers up to $100 off.

More Avalon discounts:

Keep the ball rolling when shopping the other kitchen-friendly deals in our home goods guide. Recent additions include Breville’s Joule Sous Vide at $160, a batch of Dash kitchen appliances from $20, and even Le Creuset’s Cast-Iron Square Grill Skillet is $60+ off. Take meal-cooking outdoors when snatching up Traeger’s Pro Series 575 Smart Grill/Smoker at $699 alongside several related offers from $5.

Avalon Touchless Countertop Bottleless Water Cooler features:

Dual filters are included with the water cooler. This consists of a Sediment filter and a Carbon Block filter which will last 6 months or 1500 gallons

When you use our water cooler dispenser you can choose between a Crisp Cold & Piping Hot Output, making it ideal for cool refreshments or toasty beverages

Our water cooler is bottle less and will reduce the cost of constant purchases of water. The water is filtered with our dual filtration system consisting of a sediment filter and a carbon block filter

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!