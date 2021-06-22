FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day slashes premium Avalon water coolers as low as $120 (Up to 31% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 31% off Avalon water coolers. Our top pick is this Touchless Countertop Bottleless Water Cooler at $119.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This countertop hot and cold water cooler features a stylish design that’s bound to look great at home, the office, and the list goes on. Simply pressing a cup against either paddle causes water to flow, reducing the amount of times you’ll need to physically touch the cooler. The built-in compressor chills water to about 47-degrees Fahrenheit and hot water is perfect for tea, coffee, and much more at 185-degrees. Dimensions work out to 12 x 12 x 19 inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more water coolers up to $100 off.

More Avalon discounts:

Keep the ball rolling when shopping the other kitchen-friendly deals in our home goods guide. Recent additions include Breville’s Joule Sous Vide at $160, a batch of Dash kitchen appliances from $20, and even Le Creuset’s Cast-Iron Square Grill Skillet is $60+ off. Take meal-cooking outdoors when snatching up Traeger’s Pro Series 575 Smart Grill/Smoker at $699 alongside several related offers from $5.

Avalon Touchless Countertop Bottleless Water Cooler features:

  • Dual filters are included with the water cooler. This consists of a Sediment filter and a Carbon Block filter which will last 6 months or 1500 gallons
  • When you use our water cooler dispenser you can choose between a Crisp Cold & Piping Hot Output, making it ideal for cool refreshments or toasty beverages
  • Our water cooler is bottle less and will reduce the cost of constant purchases of water. The water is filtered with our dual filtration system consisting of a sediment filter and a carbon block filter

