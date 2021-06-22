FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Latest ECOVACS robotic vacuums with dirt disposal units fall to new lows at up to $175 off

After seeing some offerings from Anker, iRobot, and Shark go live earlier in the week, ECOVACS’ official Amazon storefront is getting in on the Prime Day savings by launching a series of new all-time lows across its lineup of robotic vacuums. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ Robotic Vaccum at $524.99. Down from the usual $700 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $175 in savings, is the very first discount we’ve tracked, and a new all-time low. Delivering the brand’s latest flagship autonomous cleaning experience, the new N8 Pro+ arrives with laser guidance features, 2600Pa suction power, and dual mopping capabilities. Though the best part is the bundled dirt disposal unit which transfers debris from the vacuum itself into another recepitcal so there’s no need to empty your robotic helper after every cleaning session. We recently reviewed the N8+ model and found that last feature to be quite the enticing addition, and customers tend to agree. Head below for more.

Other notable ECOVACS robotic vacuums:

Then after you’ve found the ideal cleaning companion for your space, go grab one of these discounted Yankee Candles to crack open and fill your space with one of the various aromas that’s on sale. With prices starting at $9, you’ll be able to refresh your home at up to 55% off.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ features:

With a maximum suction power of 2600Pa, N8 Pro+ is serious about capturing dirt and dust stuck deep in floor crevices or embedded in carpet. Its coordinating all-new fan motor design uses glass fiber material to optimize energy and ensure high pressure durability, all while keeping the volume down. Mop and vacuum all in one step. Using ultrasonic sensors, N8 Pro avoids carpet when mopping hard floors, and automatically doubles the suction power when vacuuming carpets.

