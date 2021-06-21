FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day robot vac/mop deals up to $300 off: iRobot, Anker, Shark, more from $130 shipped

-
Home GoodsiRobotPrime Day 2021
45% off $130+

As part of its Prime Day 2021 deals, Amazon is now offering up to 45% off a collection of robotic vacuums and mops from iRobot, Anker, and Shark. One standout is the iRobot Roomba i4+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $650, this is a massive $250 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside extended battery life, this model can also work for 60 straight days before you even need to look at the self empty base. All connected over Wi-Fi, it makes use of a 3-stage cleaning system to clean your home in “neat rows using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors” with smartphone and voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers. More Prime Day robot vacuum deals below.

Prime Day robot vacuum and mop deals:

Be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found for Amazon’s 2-day shopping bonanza. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

More on the iRobot Roomba i4+:

  • 20% LARGER BATTERY* – Larger battery for extended runtime. *Compared to Roomba i3/i3+ Robot Vacuum
  • CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i4+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
  • POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.* Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

iRobot

Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Prime Day kitchenware from $4: Calphalon, multi-cookers...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mou...
ecobee SmartThermostat falls to new 2021 low of $198 (S...
Nike competes with Prime Day by taking up to 50% off + ...
Best Prime Day game deals: Returnal, Tsushima, Spider-M...
Satechi gets in on Prime Day with rare discounts on cha...
Chemical Guys Prime Day from $4: Wash mitt, car wash ki...
Anker Prime Day sale goes live with iPhone essentials, ...
Show More Comments

Related

$100 off

Save up to $100 on Anker eufy robo vacs today with deals starting from $180 at Amazon

From $180 Learn More
Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More
2021 low

Smartphone Accessories: Anker 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C Charger $39, more

$39 Learn More
New low

Roborock’s robot vacuum/mop falls to new low at $360 (Save $160), more from $200

$360 Learn More
Save now

Prime Day starts early for Anker’s latest charging stations, ANC earbuds, and more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Save 40%

Stay fresh with up to 40% off Rowenta irons and steamers from $17.50

From $17.50 Learn More
Save up to $240

All of Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphones fall to new all-time lows, more from $115

From $115 Learn More
$245 off

Prime Day kitchenware from $4: Calphalon, multi-cookers, cookware, more up to $245 off

From $4 Learn More