Prime Day robot vac/mop deals up to $300 off: iRobot, Anker, Shark, more from $130 shipped

As part of its Prime Day 2021 deals, Amazon is now offering up to 45% off a collection of robotic vacuums and mops from iRobot, Anker, and Shark. One standout is the iRobot Roomba i4+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $650, this is a massive $250 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside extended battery life, this model can also work for 60 straight days before you even need to look at the self empty base. All connected over Wi-Fi, it makes use of a 3-stage cleaning system to clean your home in “neat rows using state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors” with smartphone and voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers. More Prime Day robot vacuum deals below.

Prime Day robot vacuum and mop deals:

More on the iRobot Roomba i4+:

20% LARGER BATTERY* – Larger battery for extended runtime. *Compared to Roomba i3/i3+ Robot Vacuum

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i4+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.* Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

