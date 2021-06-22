SimpliSafe wireless security systems see new 1-year lows at 40% off for Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off its selection of SimpliSafe Home Security Systems. Our top pick today is the 8-piece Wireless System with Alexa and Assistant for $137.50 shipped. It typically holds steady at the $229 list price, but that drops at checkout a full 40% to mark the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year, falling just a few bucks short of the all-time low.

This comprehensive system comes complete with four door or window sensors, a powerful alarm, panic button, keypad, and the SimpliSafe security hub. You can also opt for 24/7 cloud monitoring with your local fire, police, and medical dispatch, so if your alarm should sound and there’s no time to lose, emergency responders will be the first to know. The entire can be armed, disarmed, and operated via voice command, or through the included keypad. We used a similar model to protect our home, and I always slept better knowing that we had something on guard even while the rest of us couldn’t be. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 900 customers. See the rest of SimpliSafe’s Prime Day deals below.

More SimpliSafe Prime Day deals:

When it comes to your home security, it’s best to stick with the big hitter. Thankfully, Ring video doorbells, smart cameras, and more are seeing some outstanding Prime Day discounts up to 50% off. And with the video doorbell bundle, you can also add a third-generation Echo Dot for a clean $45 total. Then, be sure to take a peek at all of today’s exciting deals before they slip away in our Prime Day deal hub.

SimpliSafe 8-piece Wireless Security System features:

Ready to protect right out of the box. Just plug in the base station, place your sensors, and start protecting your home in minutes – no tools required.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring and cloud recording with police, fire & medical dispatch starting at 50c/day – No contracts

Sound the alarm. Pioneering signal burst technology that is powerful enough to cover homes of every size, with up to 1000 ft. range – no extender needed.

Panic Button instantly triggers the alarm and dispatch police fast – with silent panic option to signal for help discreetly.

