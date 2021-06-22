FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SimpliSafe wireless security systems see new 1-year lows at 40% off for Prime Day

-
AmazonPrime Day 2021Home SecuritySimpliSafe
Save 40% From $106

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off its selection of SimpliSafe Home Security Systems. Our top pick today is the 8-piece Wireless System with Alexa and Assistant for $137.50 shipped. It typically holds steady at the $229 list price, but that drops at checkout a full 40% to mark the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year, falling just a few bucks short of the all-time low.

This comprehensive system comes complete with four door or window sensors, a powerful alarm, panic button, keypad, and the SimpliSafe security hub. You can also opt for 24/7 cloud monitoring with your local fire, police, and medical dispatch, so if your alarm should sound and there’s no time to lose, emergency responders will be the first to know. The entire can be armed, disarmed, and operated via voice command, or through the included keypad. We used a similar model to protect our home, and I always slept better knowing that we had something on guard even while the rest of us couldn’t be. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 900 customers. See the rest of SimpliSafe’s Prime Day deals below.

More SimpliSafe Prime Day deals:

When it comes to your home security, it’s best to stick with the big hitter. Thankfully, Ring video doorbells, smart cameras, and more are seeing some outstanding Prime Day discounts up to 50% off. And with the video doorbell bundle, you can also add a third-generation Echo Dot for a clean $45 total. Then, be sure to take a peek at all of today’s exciting deals before they slip away in our Prime Day deal hub.

SimpliSafe 8-piece Wireless Security System features:

  • Ready to protect right out of the box. Just plug in the base station, place your sensors, and start protecting your home in minutes – no tools required.
  • Optional 24/7 professional monitoring and cloud recording with police, fire & medical dispatch starting at 50c/day – No contracts
  • Sound the alarm. Pioneering signal burst technology that is powerful enough to cover homes of every size, with up to 1000 ft. range – no extender needed.
  • Panic Button instantly triggers the alarm and dispatch police fast – with silent panic option to signal for help discreetly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Prime Day 2021

Home Security SimpliSafe

About the Author

BN-Link’s Prime Day sale takes 30% off Wi-Fi and ...
Prime Day multivitamins and supplements from $8.50: Sma...
iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts + ...
August Smart Lock + Connect Bridge hits new low of $86 ...
Amazon Prime Day Best of Fashion: Under Armour, Levi...
Versanora Creativo Mid-Century Desk hits Amazon low of ...
Expand your HomeKit setup with up to 30% off Aqara hubs...
Prime Day mirrorless camera deals offer up to $750 off ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Deter crime before it happens with ANNKE security systems up to 50% off for Prime Day

From $35 Learn More
50% off

Belkin Prime Day deals: wireless speakers, chargers, USB-C hubs, more from $7.50

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $130

Monoprice’s Bluetooth Soundbar + wireless sub upgrades your audio for $85 shipped (Reg. $130)

$85 Learn More
Save $150

Bose ANC Wireless headphones 700 see $150 cut to new low at $229, more from $40

From $40 Learn More
40% off

Samsung’s 2021 Qi charging pads, UV gear, more from $30 for Prime Day (Up to 40% off)

$30+ Learn More
$160+ off

Sound bar home theater gear up to $160 off for Prime Day: Klipsch, Samsung, more from $100

$100+ Learn More
Save 40%

Stay fresh with up to 40% off Rowenta irons and steamers from $17.50

From $17.50 Learn More
Save 57%

Save up to 57% on Blink outdoor and indoor smart security cameras from $20 for Prime Day

From $20 Learn More