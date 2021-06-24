FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s A2 Multimode Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds fall to $54.50 shipped (Reg. $80)

-
AmazonHeadphonesAnker
Reg. $80 $54.50

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for $54.39 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 32% or 25.50 off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. An “oversized” 11mm bio-composite driver that generates “50% more bass” is joined by multimode hybrid active noise cancelling (adjustable cancellation settings for road noise, outdoor situations, and indoor scenarios). From there, you’ll find a six microphone array for “super clear calls” as well as up to 35 hours of wireless playtime with the included charging case. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

The Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds at $40 come in as a solid alternative to today’s lead deal. There’s no multimode noise cancellation here, but you’re also savings an additional $14 or so and receiving a highly-rated set of truly wireless earbuds with 24 hours of battery life. The IP55 sweat-, water-, and dust-resistance, as well as the 4+ star rating from over 16,000 Amazon customers are a nice touch as well. 

While we are still tracking a deep deal on Anker’s Q20 ANC headphones at $38, there are plenty of big-time headphone deals to browse through right now. First up, a brand new all-time low on Apple’s coveted AirPods Max hit this morning, but we also have notable deals on Marshall’s all-new Mode II True Wireless Earbuds and Apple’s in-ear AirPods starting from $170 right here. Just be sure to check out our Tested review for this $7 under-desk headphone hanger as well. 

More on the Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC:

  • Incredible Sound Loved by 20 Million+ People
  • Hear Nothing But Everything: Get optimized noise cancelling in any scenario thanks to Multimode hybrid active noise cancelling. With 90% less noise on the go, on your commute, or indoors, the only thing you’ll hear is music.
  • Thumping Sound: An oversized 11mm bio-composite driver generates 50% more bass. Get ear bouncing beats without sacrificing clarity and treble.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $20, Fi...
Motorola’s budget-friendly 2021 Android Smartphon...
Bring Google’s official 10W Qi charger to your Pi...
Get the smile you deserve with Philips’ Sonicare ...
Philips’ Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Trimmer and Shave...
Apple Watch Series 6 sees post-Prime Day discount to ne...
AirPods Max undercut Prime Day with $60 discount to all...
Switch it up with Razer’s Ornata hybrid gaming ke...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $300

Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones in black now $149 shipped (Reg. $300)

$149 Learn More
Reg. $50

Land a pair of Anker’s Q20 ANC headphones with up to 60-hour battery life for $38 (Reg. $50)

$38 Learn More
Reg. $150

Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount to $135 ahead of launch

$135 Learn More
Pre-order

Pre-order new Beats Studio Buds for $150 with a $10 Apple gift card at Costco

$10 GC Learn More
Save 28%

Jabra’s latest Elite 85t ANC earbuds return to low of $180 alongside other headphones from $70

From $70 Learn More
Shop now

Apple delivers TV show box sets in latest sale: The Good Place, Cowboy Bebop, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $20, Final Fantasy XV Royal $10, more

$20 Learn More
All-time lows

Motorola’s budget-friendly 2021 Android Smartphones on sale from $150 (All-time lows)

From $150 Learn More