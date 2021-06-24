Anker’s A2 Multimode Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds fall to $54.50 shipped (Reg. $80)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for $54.39 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 32% or 25.50 off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. An “oversized” 11mm bio-composite driver that generates “50% more bass” is joined by multimode hybrid active noise cancelling (adjustable cancellation settings for road noise, outdoor situations, and indoor scenarios). From there, you’ll find a six microphone array for “super clear calls” as well as up to 35 hours of wireless playtime with the included charging case. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds at $40 come in as a solid alternative to today’s lead deal. There’s no multimode noise cancellation here, but you’re also savings an additional $14 or so and receiving a highly-rated set of truly wireless earbuds with 24 hours of battery life. The IP55 sweat-, water-, and dust-resistance, as well as the 4+ star rating from over 16,000 Amazon customers are a nice touch as well.

While we are still tracking a deep deal on Anker’s Q20 ANC headphones at $38, there are plenty of big-time headphone deals to browse through right now. First up, a brand new all-time low on Apple’s coveted AirPods Max hit this morning, but we also have notable deals on Marshall’s all-new Mode II True Wireless Earbuds and Apple’s in-ear AirPods starting from $170 right here. Just be sure to check out our Tested review for this $7 under-desk headphone hanger as well.

More on the Anker Soundcore Life A2 NC:

Incredible Sound Loved by 20 Million+ People

Hear Nothing But Everything: Get optimized noise cancelling in any scenario thanks to Multimode hybrid active noise cancelling. With 90% less noise on the go, on your commute, or indoors, the only thing you’ll hear is music.

Thumping Sound: An oversized 11mm bio-composite driver generates 50% more bass. Get ear bouncing beats without sacrificing clarity and treble.

