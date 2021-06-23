Land a pair of Anker’s Q20 ANC headphones with up to 60-hour battery life for $38 (Reg. $50)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $37.89 shipped. Regularly $50, this is within $1 or so of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the last year and the best we can find. They might not be the newest Anker model out there, but they are a particularly affordable way to land a wireless set of over-ears with active noise cancellation and a 4+ star rating from over 24,000 customers. Other features include up to 60-hours of battery life (with no ANC, roughly 40-hours with it) alongside an impressive 5-minute quick charge that nets you an additional 4-hours of listening time. More details below.

An even more affordable way to score similar specs is with the Tribit XFree Go Bluetooth Headphones at $24 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This set provides CVC8.0 noise cancelling technology as well as a Qualcomm chipset, and Bluetooth 5.0 at an even more affordable rate. The battery life isn’t quite as impressive, nor is the quick charge tech (10-minutes for four extra hours), but for $24, these are worth a look. Rated 4+ stars from over 960 Amazon customers.

Hit our Anker guide for even more including its popular smart scales at up to 45% off, then dive into our headphones hub for additional offers. Check out this Tested review for this $7 under-desk headphone hanger, this deal on the Bose Frames Alto audio sunglasses, and ongoing offers on Marshall’s all-new Mode II True Wireless Earbuds as well.

More on the Anker Soundcore Life Q20:

Hi-Res Audio Certified: Custom oversized 40 mm dynamic drivers produce Hi-Res Audio—a certification only awarded to audio devices capable of producing exceptional sound. Life Q20 active noise canceling headphones reproduce your music with extended high frequencies that reach up to 40 kHz for extraordinary clarity and detail.

Reduce Ambient Noises By Up to 90%: Our team of engineers conducted more than 100,000 tests in real-life scenarios to fine-tune Life Q20’s 4 built-in ANC microphones and digital active noise cancellation algorithm.

