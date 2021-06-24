FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rockport takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $40: Dress shoes, sandals, more

50% off from $40

The Rockport End of Season Sale updates your shoes with up to 50% off sitewide. No code needed and prices are as marked. Update your shoes with deals on dress styles, sandals, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $85 or more. A standout from this sale is the Palmer Venetian Loafers that are currently marked down to $80. For comparison, these loafers are regularly priced at $110. The slip-on design allows you to head out of the door in a breeze. The insole is also cushioned for added comfort and offers a rigid outsole to promote traction. These are sure to elevate any outfit and pairs nicely with shorts, chino pants, or jeans alike. Plus, you can choose from six color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Rockport or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

