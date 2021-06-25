All of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend with are now up for the taking. Alongside all of our price drops on games and apps, we also have a new all-time low on Apple’s gorgeous new 24-inch M1 iMac, deep deals on unlocked iPhones, and even more in our Apple guide. But while you’ll still find an absolutely massive collection of app deals live from yesterday right here, there are plenty more to add to the list this morning as well. Highlights include titles like Door Kickers: Action Squad, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Land and Castles, freebies for the kids, and more. Head below for a complete look at Friday’s best iOS and Mac app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cribbage HD: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: My City : Home: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: File Explorer for Mac [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Land and Castles: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Blast Rush: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Castles of Burgundy: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Heads Up!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines – RTS Offline: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bloodstained:RotN: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Small World – The Board Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pandemic: The Board Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: D&D Lords of Waterdeep: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Passpartout: Starving Artist: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scythe: Digital Edition: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Talisman: Digital Edition: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Door Kickers Action Squad:

Door Kickers: Action Squad is a crazy old school side scroller action game that puts you in the role of a SWAT trooper and sends you to deal with the bad guys in Nowhere City USA. Choose your gear, then kick the doors down and face the action. Adapt and react by the seat of your pants, and if needed – restart without a care and rethink. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself when healthpacks or gear refills are needed, or if that team-mate of yours is worth saving. Or just save up the Points earned and unleash your Ultimate to waltz through that tricky final room.

