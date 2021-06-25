Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Mario Golf Super Rush $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 on the eShop where it is currently on sale for $20, the one has sat at around $15 on Amazon as of late and is now at the lowest price we can find. It’s time to create your own civilization from scratch on Nintendo Switch. This version includes a series of extra content packs including the Vikings Scenario, Poland Civilization & Scenario, Australia Civilization & Scenario, and the Persia/Macedon Civilization & Scenario. “Explore the world, advance your culture, wage war, and make peace as you compete against history’s most renowned leaders.” But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Overwatch: Legendary Edition, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, Ni no Kuni II: Deluxe, BioShock: The Collection, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Metal Gear Solid V Phantom Pain, Resident Evil Village, and much more.

