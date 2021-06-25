FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Mario Golf Super Rush $50, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $15+ $10

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 on the eShop where it is currently on sale for $20, the one has sat at around $15 on Amazon as of late and is now at the lowest price we can find. It’s time to create your own civilization from scratch on Nintendo Switch. This version includes a series of extra content packs including the Vikings Scenario, Poland Civilization & Scenario, Australia Civilization & Scenario, and the Persia/Macedon Civilization & Scenario. “Explore the world, advance your culture, wage war, and make peace as you compete against history’s most renowned leaders.” But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Overwatch: Legendary Edition, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, Ni no Kuni II: Deluxe, BioShock: The Collection, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Metal Gear Solid V Phantom Pain, Resident Evil Village, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch is a workou...
Belkin BoostCharge iPhone and Android Qi gear back to P...
Stock up on Green Mountain K-Cup Pods: 72-packs from $1...
LG’s PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker delivers poolside liste...
Jabra’s 85h NC water-resistant Headphones hit Ama...
Latest M1 MacBook Air beats Prime Day mention with a re...
Smartphone Accessories: Speck CandyShell iPhone 12 Pro ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Door Kickers Ac...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, Mega Man 11 $15, more

$40 Learn More
30% off

Ray-Ban Sun’s Out Sale takes 30% off its best-sellers + free shipping: Clubmaster, more

+ free shipping Learn More
$300 off

Vast list of monitor deals from $130: MSI 34-inch UltraWide, Sceptre 49-inch, more up to $300 off

From $130 Learn More
Save 59%

Parrot 4K Anafi Drone plummets to new low at $290 (Refurb, Orig. $699), more from $120

From $120 Learn More
Amazon low

Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch is a workout must at low of $35, more

$35 Learn More
43% off

Belkin BoostCharge iPhone and Android Qi gear back to Prime Day pricing at $18+ (Up to 43% off)

$18+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 25, 2021 – All-time lows on M1 iMac and MacBook Air, more

Listen now
70% off

Nautica takes 50-70% off sitewide with Red, White, and Blue styles from just $10

from $10 Learn More