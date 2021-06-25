Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Mario Golf Super Rush $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch for just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 on the eShop where it is currently on sale for $20, the one has sat at around $15 on Amazon as of late and is now at the lowest price we can find. It’s time to create your own civilization from scratch on Nintendo Switch. This version includes a series of extra content packs including the Vikings Scenario, Poland Civilization & Scenario, Australia Civilization & Scenario, and the Persia/Macedon Civilization & Scenario. “Explore the world, advance your culture, wage war, and make peace as you compete against history’s most renowned leaders.” But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Overwatch: Legendary Edition, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, Ni no Kuni II: Deluxe, BioShock: The Collection, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Metal Gear Solid V Phantom Pain, Resident Evil Village, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (Reg. $45)
- Steam Summer Sale is finally here with deals from $0.50
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
- 9to5Toys Best of E3 2021: Zelda, Elden Ring, Guardians, more
- Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
- Battlefield 2042 now unveiled: trailer, dynamic events, more
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
Today’s best game deals:
- Mario Golf Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Released today, more details here
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cozy Grove Switch $13.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Ni no Kuni II: Deluxe PSN $12 (Reg. $80)
- Metal Gear Solid V Phantom Pain PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $10 (Reg. $30)
- Return of the Obra Dinn $15 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation $6 (Reg. $30)
- Jurassic World Evolution $20 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Scarlet Nexus pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Knockout City Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive PSN $3 (Reg. $20)
- Mid-Year PSN Deals Sale up to 70% off
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance $34 (Reg. $40)
- Classic Sonic Xbox games from $2.50
- Untitled Goose Game Xbox $12 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter Rise $53 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls remake $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- New E3 2021 footage right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22
Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month
Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon
Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!