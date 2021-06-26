Camping tents from $31: Ciays 4-person, ALPS 2-person, more up to $30 off

Amazon is offering the Ciays 4-Person Camping Tent for $54.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and comes within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This tent features a lightweight design that is both wind and waterproof. It can be set up “in 6 minutes” and boasts two large mesh sides for increased airflow. You’ll also benefit from a large window so you can easily see what’s going on outside. Believe it or not, the entire tent weighs in at just under 7.5 pounds, making it a cinch to carry to your next campsite. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tents on sale and priced from $31.

More tents on sale:

This is just one of many other deals in our sports and fitness guide. Other campsite-friendly markdowns in there include Energizer’s Eveready LED Headlamp at under $4.50 alongside a couple of multi-tool and pocket knife discounts from $10. And if you’d like to built out your at-home gym, this roundup has you covered with equipment as low as $128. Oh, and don’t forget that you can grab a smart jump rope for $12.

Ciays 4-Person Camping Tent features:

Not enough room! Our camping tent has a dream running space of 9ft L x 7ft W x 58″ H. An full-sized king air mattress will easily fit inside the tent. Let the outdoor adventures begin!

Each family tent for outdoors features a dual-layer door that uses an internal mesh and external polyester layer for more durability and privacy. Mesh pockets for your child’s toys, phones, and lamp hook for the night. Enhance bond with your family!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!