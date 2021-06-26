FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Camping tents from $31: Ciays 4-person, ALPS 2-person, more up to $30 off

-
AmazonSports-FitnessCiays
$30 off $31

Amazon is offering the Ciays 4-Person Camping Tent for $54.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and comes within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This tent features a lightweight design that is both wind and waterproof. It can be set up “in 6 minutes” and boasts two large mesh sides for increased airflow. You’ll also benefit from a large window so you can easily see what’s going on outside. Believe it or not, the entire tent weighs in at just under 7.5 pounds, making it a cinch to carry to your next campsite. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tents on sale and priced from $31.

More tents on sale:

This is just one of many other deals in our sports and fitness guide. Other campsite-friendly markdowns in there include Energizer’s Eveready LED Headlamp at under $4.50 alongside a couple of multi-tool and pocket knife discounts from $10. And if you’d like to built out your at-home gym, this roundup has you covered with equipment as low as $128. Oh, and don’t forget that you can grab a smart jump rope for $12.

Ciays 4-Person Camping Tent features:

  • Not enough room! Our camping tent has a dream running space of 9ft L x 7ft W x 58″ H. An full-sized king air mattress will easily fit inside the tent. Let the outdoor adventures begin!
  • Each family tent for outdoors features a dual-layer door that uses an internal mesh and external polyester layer for more durability and privacy. Mesh pockets for your child’s toys, phones, and lamp hook for the night. Enhance bond with your family!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Ciays

About the Author

Govee sale from $10: Smart RGBWW lamp, smart plugs, str...
Asymmetrical wall-mounted Martin Furniture 60-inch A/V ...
Seamlessly adjust your viewing angle with this gas spri...
Three more monitors fall by up to $70: LG 4K 31.5-inch,...
Read Jurassic Park, ‘the novel that started it al...
Under $4.50 adds Energizer’s Eveready LED Headlam...
Laptop stands from $9.50: Nulaxy, Amazon Basics, more (...
Cuisinart’s Magnetic Drink Holder falls to Amazon...
Show More Comments

Related

Hover-1 Dynamo electric scooter lets you travel with no gas or oil at $168, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $100 off, 24-inch M1 iMac hits Amazon lows, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More
53% off

Govee sale from $10: Smart RGBWW lamp, smart plugs, strip lights, more up to 53% off

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $160

Asymmetrical wall-mounted Martin Furniture 60-inch A/V shelf falls to $129.50 at Amazon

$129.50 Learn More
34% off

Seamlessly adjust your viewing angle with this gas spring monitor mount: $20 (Save 34%)

Under $20 Learn More
Up to $50 off

Finally add voice control to your garage with Home Depot’s 1-day-only sale at up to $50 off

$199 Learn More
$70 off

Three more monitors fall by up to $70: LG 4K 31.5-inch, MSI 1440p 165Hz HDR, more

From $280 Learn More