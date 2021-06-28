FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ASICS Semi-Annual Sale gets you running with 20% off sitewide with deals from $30

The ASICS Semi-Annual Sale is live with 20% off select styles when you apply promo code SUMMER at checkout. During this sale you can boost your summer workouts with deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. OneASICS Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Dynablast Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $88 and originally sold for $110. These shoes are available in eight fun color options and have a curved outsole to really help you push forward. They’re also cushioned, lightweight, and highly supportive. With over 500 reviews from ASICS customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump to find additional deals from ASICS and you will want to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

