Asymmetrical wall-mounted Martin Furniture 60-inch A/V shelf falls to $129.50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Martin Furniture 60-inch Asymmetrical Wall Mounted A/V Console for $129.68 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $160, today’s deal saves you 19% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this specific colorway, though we have seen another style go for $124.50 a few months ago. This shelf is perfect for your modern living place, as it features a unique asymmetrical design. It measures 60-inches wide by 8.5-inches deep, and can hold up to 70 pounds if mounted properly. Assembly is easy, and the wood/laminate finish will blend with any decor. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 happy homeowners.

Save some cash when you pick up this 3-tier A/V shelf on Amazon. It’s available for $35, which is far below today’s lead deal. While it’s not quite as modern looking, and you won’t find 60-inches of horizontal space to store gear. However, with three separate shelves, there’s plenty of room to keep your console, streaming media player, and more.

We have a slew of other home theater deals to browse, so don’t miss out on those discounts. Namely, LG’s high-end 7.1.4-channel soundbar is down to $900 from up to $1,600, and we have Sonos gear on sale from $139 with several items at fantastic prices.

More on the Martin Asymmetrical Wall Console:

Made of Wood with Laminate finish

Product dimensions – 60” L x 11.8” D x 8.5” H | Weight – 35 lbs.

Easy assembly required

Holds audio/video components

Mounts to the wall creating a floating media storage unit

