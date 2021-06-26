FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Asymmetrical wall-mounted Martin Furniture 60-inch A/V shelf falls to $129.50 at Amazon

-
AmazonHome GoodsHome TheaterMartin Furniture
Reg. $160 $129.50

Amazon is offering the Martin Furniture 60-inch Asymmetrical Wall Mounted A/V Console for $129.68 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $160, today’s deal saves you 19% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this specific colorway, though we have seen another style go for $124.50 a few months ago. This shelf is perfect for your modern living place, as it features a unique asymmetrical design. It measures 60-inches wide by 8.5-inches deep, and can hold up to 70 pounds if mounted properly. Assembly is easy, and the wood/laminate finish will blend with any decor. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 happy homeowners.

Save some cash when you pick up this 3-tier A/V shelf on Amazon. It’s available for $35, which is far below today’s lead deal. While it’s not quite as modern looking, and you won’t find 60-inches of horizontal space to store gear. However, with three separate shelves, there’s plenty of room to keep your console, streaming media player, and more.

We have a slew of other home theater deals to browse, so don’t miss out on those discounts. Namely, LG’s high-end 7.1.4-channel soundbar is down to $900 from up to $1,600, and we have Sonos gear on sale from $139 with several items at fantastic prices.

More on the Martin Asymmetrical Wall Console:

  • Made of Wood with Laminate finish
  • Product dimensions – 60” L x 11.8” D x 8.5” H | Weight – 35 lbs.
  • Easy assembly required
  • Holds audio/video components
  • Mounts to the wall creating a floating media storage unit

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Theater Martin Furniture

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Govee sale from $10: Smart RGBWW lamp, smart plugs, str...
Seamlessly adjust your viewing angle with this gas spri...
Camping tents from $31: Ciays 4-person, ALPS 2-person, ...
Three more monitors fall by up to $70: LG 4K 31.5-inch,...
Read Jurassic Park, ‘the novel that started it al...
Under $4.50 adds Energizer’s Eveready LED Headlam...
Laptop stands from $9.50: Nulaxy, Amazon Basics, more (...
Cuisinart’s Magnetic Drink Holder falls to Amazon...
Show More Comments

Related

29% off

Organize your collection with up to 29% off stylish floating shelves from $15

From $15 Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More
53% off

Govee sale from $10: Smart RGBWW lamp, smart plugs, strip lights, more up to 53% off

From $10 Learn More
34% off

Seamlessly adjust your viewing angle with this gas spring monitor mount: $20 (Save 34%)

Under $20 Learn More
$30 off

Camping tents from $31: Ciays 4-person, ALPS 2-person, more up to $30 off

$31 Learn More
Up to $50 off

Finally add voice control to your garage with Home Depot’s 1-day-only sale at up to $50 off

$199 Learn More
$70 off

Three more monitors fall by up to $70: LG 4K 31.5-inch, MSI 1440p 165Hz HDR, more

From $280 Learn More
Save now

Read Jurassic Park, ‘the novel that started it all,’ for $2, more from $1 in latest Kindle sale

From $1 Learn More