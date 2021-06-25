FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s high-end 7.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos soundbar falls to new low of $900 (Save $400+)

-
Home TheaterNeweggLG
$400+ off $900

Newegg is offering the LG 7.1.4-channel 770W Assistant-enabled Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $899.99 shipped with the code PFTSNRGFR at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,700, goes for $1,300 at Best Buy right now, and today’s discount marks the lowest new-condition deal that we’ve tracked all-time. This soundbar is designed for high-end home theater setups, offering seven normal, four height, and one subwoofer channel of audio. That many audio channels delivers an immersive experience that simulates a movie theater without having to leave your home. Plus, it features support for Dolby Atmos and 24-bit/192kHz audio streaming. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save a few bucks with the VIZIO 5.1.4-channel Sound System, which is available on Amazon for $570 shipped. While it’s not a 7.1.4-channel system, like on sale above, you’re still getting a high-end experience while keeping an extra $300 or so in your pocket. It also supports Dolby Atmos for the upward-firing speakers for a more immersive setup.

For other home theater upgrades, don’t forget about the Sonos refurbished summer sale that we recently found. Pricing starts at $139, and you’ll find killer deals like $150 off the Sub, the Beam for $319, and much more.

More about LG’s Dolby Atmos Sound Bar:

  • 7.1.4 channel with 770W total power output
  • Dolby Atmos & DTS:X with upward firing height channels
  • Includes Wireless Rear upfiring surround speakers
  • High Resolution Audio (24bit / 192kHz)
  • Google Assistant built-in

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Theater

Newegg

LG

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Intel’s 8-core i7-10700KA unlocked CPU with integ...
Sonos refurb summer sale delivers rare savings: Sub $15...
LG’s PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker delivers poolside liste...
4K TV deals up to $600 off: 2021 LG AirPlay 2, Samsung ...
Sony 65-inch OLED 4K AirPlay 2 TV returns to all-time l...
Polk S2 slim sound bar back to 2021 Amazon low at $149 ...
Adorama gaming flash sale takes up to 30% off LG 4K, 24...
New 32-inch LG 4K monitor unleashed with 97W Type-C con...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon’s Fire TV lineup covers 4K content and more, which one is right for your setup?

Learn More
$100 off

Polk S2 slim sound bar back to 2021 Amazon low at $149 + more (up to $100 off)

$149+ Learn More
Review

Review: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT adds Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $130

Monoprice’s Bluetooth Soundbar + wireless sub upgrades your audio for $85 shipped (Reg. $130)

$85 Learn More
$600+ off

4K TV deals up to $600 off: 2021 LG AirPlay 2, Samsung The Frame, OLEDs, more from $264

$264+ Learn More
50% off

Laptop stands from $9.50: Nulaxy, Amazon Basics, more (New lows, up to 50% off)

From $9.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Cuisinart’s Magnetic Drink Holder falls to Amazon low at just $15

$15 Learn More
New low

Intel’s 8-core i7-10700KA unlocked CPU with integrated graphics falls to new low at $250

$250 Learn More