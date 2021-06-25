LG’s high-end 7.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos soundbar falls to new low of $900 (Save $400+)

Newegg is offering the LG 7.1.4-channel 770W Assistant-enabled Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $899.99 shipped with the code PFTSNRGFR at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,700, goes for $1,300 at Best Buy right now, and today’s discount marks the lowest new-condition deal that we’ve tracked all-time. This soundbar is designed for high-end home theater setups, offering seven normal, four height, and one subwoofer channel of audio. That many audio channels delivers an immersive experience that simulates a movie theater without having to leave your home. Plus, it features support for Dolby Atmos and 24-bit/192kHz audio streaming. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Save a few bucks with the VIZIO 5.1.4-channel Sound System, which is available on Amazon for $570 shipped. While it’s not a 7.1.4-channel system, like on sale above, you’re still getting a high-end experience while keeping an extra $300 or so in your pocket. It also supports Dolby Atmos for the upward-firing speakers for a more immersive setup.

For other home theater upgrades, don’t forget about the Sonos refurbished summer sale that we recently found. Pricing starts at $139, and you’ll find killer deals like $150 off the Sub, the Beam for $319, and much more.

More about LG's Dolby Atmos Sound Bar:

7.1.4 channel with 770W total power output

Dolby Atmos & DTS:X with upward firing height channels

Includes Wireless Rear upfiring surround speakers

High Resolution Audio (24bit / 192kHz)

Google Assistant built-in

