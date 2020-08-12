We have seen quite a wide range of home arcade machines hitting the marketplace over the last couple of years and we are now getting the full-size Neo Geo MVSX in North America. Taking inspiration from those popular 4-foot Arcade 1Up machines, MVSX is a much larger version of the miniature Neo Geo arcades already available that packs in 50 SNK classic games and more. Head below for closer look and more details on the retro home arcade machine.

Neo Geo MVSX home arcade machine:

Much like the Neo Geo Mini and the Neo Geo Arcade Stick, the Neo Geo MVSX celebrates the storied history of SNK’s home and arcade game library, just in a much larger vintage-style cabinet. Housing 50 built-in games across several genres, just about any SNK title you might remember is represented here. From Metal Slug 1 through X, Fatal Fury, Super Sidekicks, and Samurai Shodown, to Art of Fighting and King of Fighters games, it’s all here and accounted for. In fact, each game gives players the option to run the original arcade version or the home port code as well.

The Neo Geo MVSX home arcade machine is based on the original Neo Geo MVS and features a bright red wash across the exterior with marquee art and the appropriate logos throughout. It sports a full-color 17-inch LCD display (1280×1024) as well as a pair of on-board controls (joystick plus 6 face buttons, and more) for 2-player action.

Pricing and Availability:

Neo Geo MVSX is essentially a tabletop arcade machine that can be expanded to full-size with the add-on riser base. The main unit will run you $449.99 or you can buy it with the riser for $499.99. It is scheduled to release in North America in “October 2020.” Just note, buying the riser separately will run you $99.99 (for a total of $550), so just grabbing the bundle from the get-go is the best value overall. Get more information directly from SNK right here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While you can certainly get a similar experience with the Neo Geo Mini console at a fraction of the price — it carries 40 SNK classics and can connect to your big screen over HDMI — it doesn’t really provide that authentic arcade experience. Its 3.5-inch screen looks great in the collection, but let’s face it, playing games on such a small unit isn’t nearly as enjoyable as having some beers shoulder to shoulder with your friends/deadly adversary. While Arcade 1Up’s machines tend to bring a similarly authentic experience, they won’t be housing the SNK classic games anytime soon.

