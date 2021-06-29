Save up to $250 on Samsung’s Galaxy unlocked S21/Ultra 256GB smartphones

Amazon is offering Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Smartphone 256GB for $999.99 shipped. We usually find this for the $1,250 list price, with today’s $250 savings marking the best price we’ve seen since Prime Day, when it went for $950. As Samsung’s newest flagship phone, the S21 Ultra is packed with all the latest bells and whistles. That includes an unparalleled 108MP camera array capable of shooting 8K video, as well as the unique 100X “space zoom” feature. You can view all of your videos and more on the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, with 256GB of storage and a 2-day battery life. And unlike the other S21 models, the S21 Ultra offers S Pen support as well. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 400 customers, and you can get a closer look with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alternatively, the basic Galaxy S21 256GB is down to $699.99 from $850 right now. This model offers a more compact 120Hz display at 6.2-inches, but with a slightly lower resolution of 1080p. As for the camera array, you’re still set to shoot in stunning 8K video with a 12MP wide-lens and 10MP selfie camera. Otherwise, you’re still getting a lightning-quick 5G smartphone just for $300 under our lead deal. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 200 customers.

Looking for an even more unique handset to show off? Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G are seeing new all-time lows at this very moment. With an uncommon 7.6-inch folding AMOLED screen, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a force to be reckoned with, but the Galaxy Z Flip’s Infinity Flex display shouldn’t be counted out. And at up to $250 off, now is a great time to give foldables a try. Or, you can hit up our Android guide to see just what else might be worth exploring.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots. Video recording can reach up to 8K resolution, and with 8K Video Snap, specific memories can be plucked out as 33MP hi-res stills. With support for an (optional) S Pen, you can precisely edit the footage, annotate, draw, and more.

