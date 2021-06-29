FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC hits new low at $22, more from $16

CDKeys is offering Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for $22.39 on Steam. For comparison, it normally fetches $50, though it’s on sale for $30 right now at Steam. Horizon Zero Dawn started out as a PlayStation exclusive, launching on Steam only mid-last year. In this unique title, you’ll follow Aloy’s legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world that’s ruled by deadly machines. She’s an outcast from her tribe fighting to uncover her past, discover her destiny, and stop a threat that’s looming over her future. The Complete Edition on sale here includes the base game, The Frozen Wilds expansion, Carja Storm Ranger Outfit, the Nora Keeper Pack, and much more. Reviews are very positive on Steam. Head below for other great titles on sale.

Don’t forget to swing by today’s best console game deals. There’s plenty to choose from including Pokemon Let’s Go for $35, Double Dragon 4 at $3.50, and much more. After that, give our apps + games guide for other ways to save on entertainment for the whole family. You also won’t want to forget to check out the board game discounts we found, including Wingspan, Catan, and more from $9.

Experience Aloy’s legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a future Earth ruled by Machines. Use devastating tactical attacks against your prey and explore a majestic open world in this award-winning action RPG!

