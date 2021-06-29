Casely 4th of July sale: 40% off iPhone 12 MagSafe battery cases and more from $7.50

Casely is now offering 40% off a collection of its red, white, and blue iPhone 12 MagSafe battery cases and more for the 4th of July. The social influencer-ready cases and designs are now 5% below our previous deal mention and at the lowest prices we can find with free shipping on all orders over $20. It’s not just iPhone 12 MagSafe battery cases here though, you’ll find more basic minimalist options and covers for a wide range of other devices all at 40% off when you use code SPLASH at checkout. Head below for a closer look.

Casely 4th of July sale:

Casely’s Instagram-worthy designs and wild patterns are geared towards social influencers and the like with prices ranging from $12.50 up to $75 or so. But everything just got a whole lot more affordable with today’s 40% off promo code.

You’ll find everything from its Classic minimalist cases, to its Bold Ultra Protection models, and even the battery cases on tap here today. You can get a closer look at the lineup and the Bold collection patterns in our hands-on Tested review as well.

iPhone 12 MagSafe battery cases

One standout from the sale is the Solid Red Battery-Powered Charging Case for iPhone 12/Pro/Pro Max/mini. Regularly $75, and typically exempt from previous sitewide sales, you can now score this one for $45 shipped using the code above. That’s a solid 40% off and the lowest we have tracked. This one packs a 5000mAh battery that can get charged back up at the same time as your phone using a MagSafe charging puck:

All Power 2.0 charging cases for iPhone 12 are engineered with a built-in MagSafe compatible magnet so you can easily pair this case with all of your magnetic accessories.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Casely 4th of July sale case deals right here for additional models eligible for the code above. It’s just red, white, and blue designs really, but Casely is being pretty liberal about the distinction with quite a long list of eligible cases found right here.

On top of today’s iPhone 12 Pro/mini deals, we are also tracking some solid price drops on Twelve South’s BookBook case, a truck load of Caseology iPhone 12 covers, and an ongoing offer on the official Apple MagSafe charger at $33. Just be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories hub for even more iPhone add-ons at a discount.

More on the Casely iPhone 12 MagSafe battery cases:

What’s better than a portable charger? A portable case! Gone are the days that your phone runs low on battery when you need it most or when you forget your charger at home. With this powered charging case, you never have to worry about these problems.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!