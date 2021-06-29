Twelve South’s BookBook case protects your iPhone 12 mini with leather at $54 (Save 23%)

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 12 Mini at $54.20 shipped. Down from its typical $70 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Twelve South’s recent BookBook case wraps your iPhone 12 mini in a premium leather design that’s comprised of an internal case that pairs with a folio that magnetically attaches onto the back. In terms of the latter, you’re looking at the usual added wallet functionality with room for several IDs and bank cards and a soft lining for keeping your handset’s screen safe. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a closer look at our hands-on review of the iPhone 12/Pro version. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the unique BookBook design or folio form-factor can actually save even more by going with Apple’s official leather iPhone 12 mini MagSafe case. This one will run you $41 right now, delivering leather stylings at a more affordable price. You’ll just lose out on the ability to carry along some cash or cards.

Though for the latest from Twelve South, the all-new SurfacePad for iPhone 12 just launched to deliver the brand’s most recent take on a leather wallet case. Otherwise, go check out the Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 Apple Watch accessory, which also happens to be on sale for an all-time low of $35.

Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 12 mini features:

BookBook is hand finished out of full-grain leather that patinas over time and softens with age. Microfiber inside prevents scratching, while the separate magnetic case protects your iPhone with a raised exterior edge. BookBook was designed to replace your wallet + phone case. There are interior slots along with a side pocket for folded bills/receipts. No more forgetting your wallet or your iPhone when hurrying out the door!

