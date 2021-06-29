FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 36% on Lexar microSD cards: 1TB $160, 512GB $70, more from $21

Amazon currently offers the Lexar Play 1TB microSDXC Card for $159.99 shipped. Having dropped from $250, you’re looking at not only a new all-time low, but 36% in savings as today’s offer beats our previous mention by $20. Supporting up to 150MB/s transfer speeds, Lexar’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch to sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Rated 4.6/5 stars

Other notable Lexar Play microSD card deals:

A great way to put your savings to use no matter which card you end up with would be grabbing Anker’s 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader at $17. I’ve been relying on this option for quite some time now, and it always comes in handy for quickly transferring photos to my Mac or iPad Pro. Other shoppers find it just as much of a must-have, with over 3,600 having left a 4.67/5 star rating

Lexar Play 1TB microSD card features:

Lexar PLAY microSDXC UHS-I cards are designed to keep up with all your content, no matter if they are games, video, movies, music or books. Avoid slow load times with read speeds of up to 150MB/s (1) and fast A1 or A2-rated performance (2), so you can play more of what you love without missing a beat. Store more with large capacities up to 1TB you can save all your favorite multimedia files. With this card you can capture, playback, and transfer a large amount of the high quality 1080p Full-HD video. Ideal for portable gaming devices, smartphones, and tablets.

