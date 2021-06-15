FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South unveils new MagSafe SurfacePad as latest iPhone 12 wallet case

We’ve seen quite a few different ways to bring added wallet functionality to your iPhone 12 as of late, but Twelve South has launched its latest unveil today in the form of its new MagSafe SurfacePad. Delivering the brand’s latest leather form-factor, this is a compact way to stow cards alongside Apple’s latest handsets with a folio design. Head below for all of the details. 

Twelve South debuts new MagSafe SurfacePad

Following up the BookBook case that launched last month, Twelve South is releasing an even more compact leather wallet offering for your iPhone 12. Delivering much of the same folio design that covers both the front and back of your handset, the latest version mixes things up with a thin design and much of the same premium stylings. 

The new Twelve South SurfacePad arrives for the first time for the iPhone 12 lineup, complete with a Napa leather build and MagSafe functionality. You’ll find that it grips right onto the back of your handset, thanks to a new super-secure, reusable adhesive that may take away some of the convenience of the magnetic standard. So, while it won’t just snap right on in the way that Apple’s official wallets do, there’s still much the same compact design that doesn’t provide coverage of the sides of your device. There’s still a folio form-factor, though, that folds closed to keep the front of your smartphone covered. And whether or not you take advantage of MagSafe or a typical Qi charger, there’s no need to remove the case when it comes time to refuel. 

On the actual wallet side of things, you’ll find a pair of openings to store away IDs, bank cards, and cash. There isn’t as much room as you’ll find with the larger and more spacious BookBook series, though in a significantly thinner package. 

Those looking to pair their iPhone 12 with the new Twelve South MagSafe Surface Pad will find that it’s now available for purchase direct from the brand’s online site. It enters with a $49.99 price tag and comes in a variety of form-factors for each of Apple’s latest smartphones. That’s alongside being able to choose between one of three styles: Cognac, Black, and Plum.

9to5Toys’ Take: 

After going hands-on with the recent BookBook wallet case, the new Twelve South MagSafe SurfacePad arrives to give iPhone 12 users a much more compact way to bring some wallet functionality to their everyday carry. Given how polarizing the previous case’s design seems to be, this is likely to be a welcomed offering in the lineup for those wanting to bring some cash or a couple of cards with them. And with the price being as competitive as it is, I can easily see this being one of the more popular folios on the market. 

