PNY’s Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card plunges to $59.50 (Amazon low, Save 26%)

Amazon is offering the PNY Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card for $59.28 shipped. That’s over $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $16. It doesn’t matter if you need to expand a Nintendo Switch, microSD-ready tablet, smartphone, Chromebook, or drone, this card is ready to deliver an abundance of storage. You’ll garner 512GB of space even though this unit only works out to roughly the size of a fingernail. It also supports up to 90MB/s performance and is backed by a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars by well over 10,000 Amazon shoppers.

Need a way to read and write to your new card? Anker has you covered with its 2-in-1 reader for $17 Prime shipped. It features a minimal design that’s aimed at helping you quickly and efficiently get the job done. Best of all, this wields USB-C connectivity, making it a great fit for just about any modern computer. More than 3,600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Want an even more spacious microSD card? If so, yesterday’s batch of Lexar discounts has you covered with 1TB for $160. Other deals that could be up your alley include Reolink’s Argus 2 Outdoor Security Camera with solar panel at $86, this mid-back office chair for $42, and even an expansive iClever 10-outlet/4 USB surge protector at $17.50.

PNY Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card features:

Massive capacity to store over 80 hours of full HD video recording

Store up to 100, 000 pictures (18MP size)

Up to 90MB/s transfer speed to ensure you spend more time making new memories and less time saving them

Compatible with smartphones, tablets, dash cameras, 360O cameras, drones and more

Sd adapter Included for use on DSLR, MIL cameras and point and shoot.

